SYDNEY, Australia – Thousands of miles from the combative news stories of President Trump, a conservative leader in Australia and a progressive Prime Minister in New Zealand are constantly guiding their countries towards a rapid suppression of the coronavirus outbreak.
Both nations now report just a handful of new infections each day, compared to hundreds in March, and are converging toward an extraordinary goal: completely eliminating the virus from their island nations.
Whether they hit zero or not, what Australia and New Zealand have already accomplished is a remarkable cause of hope. Scott Morrison of Australia, a conservative Christian, and Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's darling of the left, are succeeding with backward democracy, in which partisanship backslides, experts lead, and silent coordination is more important than knock down the base.
"This is certainly different from the United States," said Dr. Peter Collignon, a physician and professor of microbiology at the Australian National University who worked for the World Health Organization. "This is not a time for politics here. This is a time to look at the data and say let's do what makes the most sense."
The dreamy prospect of almost normality, with the virus defeated, the crowds gathered in pubs, and all the kids at school, is hard to imagine for much of the United States, where The paucity of evidence and a belated response from Mr. Trump have sparked waves of contagion and death.
And it may end up being a mirage or a temporary triumph in Australia and New Zealand. Elimination means reducing infections to zero in a geographic area with ongoing measures to control any new outbreaks, and that may require lengthy travel bans. Other places that seemed to keep the virus at bay, such as China, Hong Kong and Singapore, have seen it recover, usually with infections imported from abroad.
And yet, if there are two countries that could achieve a clear victory if they are hermetically sealed, offering a recovery model that raises competition over the ego and restores some confidence in democratic governance, it may be these two Pacific neighbors with its sparsely populated islands, history of pragmatism and yearning for recognition of the underprivileged.
Far from any global hot spots, they have had the advantage of time: Australia reported its first case on January 25, New Zealand on February 28. But compared to Mr. Trump and leaders in Europe, Mr. Morrison and Mrs. Ardern responded faster and with more severe warnings.
Mr. Morrison banned travelers from China on February 1 (one day before the United States did) and He tagged the outbreak as a pandemic on February 27 (two weeks before W.H.O.), while forming a national cabinet of federal and state leaders to build hospital capacity and guide the response.
In New Zealand, where the government is more centralized, Ardern introduced an alert system that led to a complete blockade less than a month after the country's first case emerged.
"We must fight by going hard and going early," said Ardern.
In both countries, the public initially resisted and then complied, in part because information flowing from officials at all levels was largely consistent.
Playing his own versions of Chief Explainer, Mr. Morrison has drifted to conservative radio, while Mrs. Ardern prefers Facebook Live. But both received praise from scientists for listening and adapting to the evidence.
"This is a case of politicians who just don't get in the way," said Ian Mackay, an immunologist at the University of Queensland who has been involved in planning the response to the pandemic. "It's a mixed bag, but I think it comes down to taking advice based on experience."
The results are undeniable: Australia and New Zealand have crushed the curve. Australia, a nation of 25 million people who had been on the way for 153,000 cases at Easter, it has registered a total of 6,670 infections and 78 deaths. It has a daily growth rate of less than 1 percent, with tests per capita among the highest in the world.
New Zealand's daily growth rate, after a rapid increase in March, is also below 1 percent, with 1,456 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. It has only 361 active cases in a country of five million.
These figures bring the two countries closer to Taiwan and South Korea, which have controlled the spread of the virus for now, than to the United States and Europe, even places seen as success stories, such as Germany.
It all started with scientists. In Australia, as soon as China released the genetic code for the coronavirus in early January, pathologists in public health laboratories began to share plans for the tests. In every state and territory, they jumped ahead of the politicians.
"It meant that we could have a test running quickly that was reasonably comparable everywhere," said Dr. Collignon.
The government then opened the budget gates to support suffering workers and add health care capacity. When infections started to rise, many of the labs and hospitals hired a second and third round of scientists to help.
That collaboration set the tone. Many of Mr. Morrison's early action state and local task forces have been in constant contact, attracting academics who independently began to model the spread of the virus. Their findings, sent by email, text message, or group call, have been channeled to national decision makers.
In late March, for example, Mr. Morrison announced an agreement to severely tighten restrictions, banning international travel and telling all Australians who do not work in essential services to stay home. Although there was some divergence, mostly in schools, state leaders expressed bipartisan support and have held the line, even as case numbers plummeted.
In New Zealand, public health experts pushed for an even bolder move.
Dr. Michael Baker, a physician and professor at the University of Otago at Wellington, became a prominent voice outside the government in promoting the elimination of the virus, not just its suppression.
He argued that New Zealand, an island nation with a limited number of cases, should think of the virus as more like measles than influenza, something that should go away, with rare exceptions.
"The modelers said we had to shut down the system for two months to have a high probability of completely removing it," he said. "You have to wait until the numbers are too low to be able to eradicate an outbreak if it occurs."
Worried that the virus would spread too quickly, Dr. Baker said he was haunted by anxiety in the first few weeks after the initial case in New Zealand appeared. "We were on the edge of a knife," he said. "Would we commit?"
Ms. Ardern announced on March 23 that the country would aspire to elimination. Critics questioned whether it was possible, noting that there could be too many asymptomatic cases to warrant removal.
"It's a matter of making all systems work," said Dr. Baker. "Borders, contact tracing, testing, surveillance."
In Australia, officials are primarily discussing removal in private, as a possible side effect of a strategy they still describe as removal. Dr. Brendan Murphy, Australia's medical director, told a New Zealand parliamentary committee last week that the removal would be a "nirvana,quot; scenario, an achievement that would be difficult to maintain without indefinite international travel bans or quarantines of 14 days until a shot. arrives
However, if it happens, Dr. Murphy and his New Zealand counterpart, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, would be the ones to be praised. Like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the US government's scientific response, they are known for their extensive public health pedigree, calm demeanor, and pointless adherence to fact.
Dr. Bloomfield, who, without a tie and tousled hair, has hosted online Q,amp;A sessions almost every day, has become a celebrity of the ease of speaking. An artist in Wellington has even started selling towels that show her face surrounded by hearts.
He and others like him at the local level are key factors in a resurgence of confidence in government that has emerged in Survey after survey lately, even as the economies of the two countries have collapsed and people have been told to severely restrict their lives.
The question is what might that revival produce in the future.
Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison have already discussed the reopening of travel between the two countries, and some scientists wonder if eliminating the virus with good management could rebuild some faith not only in democracy, but also in the value of experience.
"It seems like we are coming together and pulling in the same direction right now," said Dr. Mackay, the immunologist at the University of Queensland. "I hope we can keep that up."
"Perhaps we will see the return of science," added Dr. Mackay. "I doubt it, but who knows."