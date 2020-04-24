Beastie Boys regrets firing a drummer from the band

Apple

Beastie Boys members Ad-Rock and Mike D I'm sorry to disappoint the women by abandoning the drummer Kate Schellenbach when they switched from punk music to hip-hop.

The two, who have not acted or recorded together since the death of third member Adam & # 39; MCA & # 39; Yauch in 2012, they started out as a four-piece punk before switching to rap when Kate left the band in 1984, signing with Def Jam and moving on to great success.

Ad-Rock, whose real name is Adam Horovitz, tells the British newspaper The Sunday Times that he regrets fighting with Kate and disappointing women by living up to cartoons of misogynistic behavior in the music industry.

"We started out as a hardcore punk band, with Kate Schellenbach as our drummer," he says. "We finished a cartoon rap version of a metal band from the 1980s and kicked Kate out. How bad was that? When the Beastie Boys started, most of our friends were girls. It's embarrassing to think that the we disappoint. "

He also regrets the band's biggest hit: "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!)", As it was originally supposed to be a parody of the fraternity boys' attitudes.

"He was making fun of the brothers at the party and the children of the fraternity," says the 53-year-old man. "We had never actually met any, but we thought it was fun to make fun of them. Then it became a hit, and gradually that's what we started to be."

He says the song's success was one of the reasons the group left Def Jam, as it fell out with the label boss. Russell Simmons about his musical direction.

"When we started to become a self-cartoon, Russell would not pay us unless we continued to do so," he adds. "So we quit."

A new documentary about the group's career, "Beastie Boys Story"is available on Apple TV +.