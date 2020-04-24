BBC & # 39; Big Night In & # 39; raises more than $ 67 million for charities affected by COVID-19

BBC

Benefitting Children in Need and Comic Relief, the three-hour telethon sees, among others, & # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; starring past and present, including Jodie Whittaker and Peter Capaldi, who practically thank real-life doctors.

The BBC's "Big Night In" telethon was a huge success, raising a combined total of more than $ 67 million (£ 54.2 million) during the three-hour broadcast.

The star-studded show presented by Lenny Henry, Zoe balland Paddy McGuinnessIt featured appearances from some of Britain's television favorites and raised funds for two of the BBC's biggest charity partners, Children in Need and Comic Relief.

As the evening's celebrations drew to a close, it was announced that a total of $ 33,844,327 (£ 27,398,675) had been raised through public donations, with the UK government matching the sum, resulting in a total Combined of $ 67,688,654 (£ 54,797,350).

Highlights included the return of the beloved comedy series. "Little Britain USA", with Matt Lucas and David Walliamsand French sunrise"The Vicar of Dibley".

Funny man Peter Kay He also played the video of his 2005 Comic Relief hit with the singer. Tony Christie, "(Is This the Way to) Yellow," along with clips from National Health Service staff and members of the public. Meanwhile, "Doctor who"stars past and present – Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Paul McGann, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Peter Davidsonand Tom Baker – They came together virtually to thank real-life doctors.

Tennant also appeared in a sketch in front of the comedian. Catherine Tate, which he repeated to his beloved television character Lauren. During the sketch, the actor gracefully synchronized his lips as George Michael after being persuaded to "TikTok" "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)", the late singer's duet with Aretha Franklin.

Elsewhere, music stars including Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Rita prays, Ellie Gouldingand Faith dove released the official video for his charity on the cover of the Foo FightersThe 2003 song "Times Like These", recorded to raise money for those struggling with the health crisis in hospitals and care facilities. Each star filmed their segments from their homes amid the ongoing blockade in the UK.

Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Jack whitehall, Romesh Ranganathan, Miranda hart, and the cast of "People Just Do Nothing" also appeared on the telethon, which Take that singer Gary Barlow he closed with a performance of his 2012 hit Sing. He was joined by famous friends, including Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Leona Lewisand Andrew Lloyd Webber, who co-wrote the song.