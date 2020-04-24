Baz Luhrmann pandemic, Elvis, Tom Hanks, sunscreen with Queen Elizabeth – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Director Baz Luhrmann was days away from starting production on his untitled film Elvis Presley when his Colonel Tom Parker, Tom Hanks, suffered from coronavirus symptoms that instantly cut production. The filmmaker has been safely hidden with his wife and collaborator Catherine Martin and their children. Although they live in New York, the family stayed in their native Australia and spoke to Up News Info after completing fishing and crabbing, while maintaining adequate social distancing, and amid Luhrmann's efforts to create a new sunscreen, a update relevant to the pandemic. to his hit song from 1979 that mixed spoken word with music. In a moment of deep depression from the pandemic spiral, I asked Luhrmann right after Hanks' diagnosis if he would do a remake of the song. At first she objected, but changed her mind after hearing the inspiring speech delivered by Queen Elizabeth II, who knows one or two things about world crises after facing the threat of Nazi annihilation in World War II. Here, he discusses, well, everything.

DEADLINE: You are in your fishing hole, at a time when you expected to be in production on your Elvis Presley. Can you describe how you feel these days?

LUHRMANN: The word summary seems correct. Where I am now, on my property overlooking a river, with my children, we fish and fish for crabs and I watch movies in a way I haven't seen in a long time. So it's crazy. I'm sure there are a lot of people going through positive experiences, but what I really mean is knowing how lucky we are, given what people are facing. So I say summary because I don't want to say, I'm great, because how can you be? We live in an abstract moment, so it is abstract.

DEADLINE: Surreal could also work here. After all, it was on his movie set that Tom Hanks contracted the coronavirus and shocked the world at its core. How was that?

LUHRMANN: The interesting thing is that we had a very calm incident a month before, where everyone was staying. There was a family that had it. That connected us very closely with Dr. Wattiaux, a public health physician from the Gold Coast in Queensland, and the Prime Minister (Annastacia Palasczuk). I have worked closely with her, and she is great and is the equivalent of the Governor of Queensland. So I'm getting ready to start shooting on a Monday, and I'm rehearsing the scene where we've built the Las Vegas showroom, and Tom guides Austin (Butler) as Elvis, and it's a scene where basically hundreds of girls They are kissing Elvis, in a 70's show. Tom guides him through the crowd. Suddenly I see my producer, Patrick McCormick on set, and he had the same look in his eyes as he had a week before. And I thought, well, this can't be good. You and the world know what happened next. Tom and Rita handled it very well, and we were lucky to have this direct connection to the chief of infectious diseases, because it was an immediate shutdown. Without entering Australia-EE. USA Comparison, when it comes to the healthcare system, here they are so robust. They were right about that.

If there was something good about it, the best thing that came up was when someone like Tom Hanks understood it, I noticed that globally and particularly in the United States, and we live in New York, suddenly everyone left, this is real. It became an advertisement for it.

DEADLINE: So your producer knew that Tom had it? What happened after?

LUHRMANN: We immediately closed that day. Then Dr. Wattiaux became so thorough. I filmed it all on video because we were practicing camera coverage. We screened the entire footage to see who exactly had touched Tom or who had been near him for X amount of time. Rita (Wilson) had performed in Sydney that weekend, so she had been to the opera. He went there on a Friday, so what they call an outbreak, when it turns into an infection, only happened that weekend. So he was only here one day, that day. Everyone on the recording, including Austin and myself, was quarantined 100 percent for 14 days, with no contact with anyone. He was in my house and we were completely locked up. A team appeared in hazardous materials suits and we were evaluated. We would not have been immediately infectious, we must see if he has symptoms, but poor Tom and Rita were in the hospital and we were quarantined. They did a good job of tracing looking at the images. Some of the players were extras, but they tracked everyone down and quarantined everyone who had actual contact with Tom.

And it turned out that we never had another infection in the entire crew. And then, of course, the state went into lockdown. In Australia, we did extremely well with the curve going down. I think we are on our third day with no cases. You don't want to curse it, but our curve is really flat and we and New Zealand have been able to do well. I think so far, it is handling extremely well in Australia. There has been a great coordination between the state governors and the prime minister, they are very fluid and they meet every week. Small country.

DEADLINE: We started a series of stories about what it will take to reopen the production business. There are so many things that need to be sorted out before these images can start working. You mentioned that scene, where all the girls were going to kiss Elvis, with Austin. How do you do that scene now?

LUHRMANN: Because of what happened, I have been working closely with Dr. Wattiaux and we have been working on very lateral and interesting plans. An example: There is a popular television show in Melbourne, NeighborsThat's the biggest in Australia and it's huge in England, and they've started production again by instituting certain systems. Little crews, and some of the crew even play actors in the background. We are making side plans. We will not do it again until the end of the year, if everything goes well. We just got back out. Anything can happen, and nobody really knows, but we are looking and working with the state and we feel that if we get to a zero environment, what would be the processes in which you are isolating groups of extras that are preparing to be locked up? How do people separate? Not everyone in the company needs to always be on set. It will delay a few things, but this is not limited to just the movie. All industries are thinking laterally.

Human beings, in times of great difficulty, which is why the speech of Queen Elizabeth II caught my attention. Everyone I know, regardless of background, job, or age, will go, who can I turn to for an answer? Who knows how to get through something like this? There is no one who is a reference point. So when you see someone like Queen Elizabeth, and I'm not particularly a monarchist, she's just giving the kind of clear direction, saying: stay the course, stay inside, stay with the show. It is working and we will overcome it. But also, the silver coatings will come from this. And that applies to the filming process, as we might be thinking more laterally how we can do this.

What is not going to happen is that two months go by and you turn off the switch and shoot again as we did before. One thing I said to Dr. Wattiaux is that we as filmmakers create the illusion of audience activity. We are used to going to locations in the middle of nowhere and having everyone isolated for months to make a movie. We are like a caravan, a circus, and the idea of ​​isolating ourselves and minimizing contact with outsiders is something very real for us. So we are looking at all kinds of side ideas and I'm going to examine the filming process through it, so you can analyze it. This is not for tomorrow, we are looking at the end of the year, if all goes well, and it is based on a government decision. But looking where we are going now, we have a plan that right at the end of the year, we could absolutely get together and start working again. We are developing processes and I have to stress that anything can happen and, of course, we can only do it at the same level as the government. What's great here: Everyone is amazed at how vigilant the people of Australia have been to stay indoors, keep a safe distance, and abide by the rules. If they can only stay there for a few weeks, we are doing so well with infection reduction that we could be reduced to zero. Australia and New Zealand really believe in zeroing. Once that happens it's not like it's completely gone, but if it lights up somewhere you can quickly control it. It is not fantastic, but it is the right thing to believe that can happen and plan for that, and this is what we are doing.

DEADLINE: It may be impossible with a television series, but what you have found here for a movie is intriguing. Plan your return date and make sure everyone who comes to work has been pre-insulated for 14 days before starting again.

LUHRMANNLook, in the absence of a vaccine, the most important thing is the test, and then there is also, what is the capacity in the state you are in to handle an outbreak if there is one? Once a group of people are together for 14 days in isolation and there are no cases, if you isolate that group of people, then that is a safe group of people. An interesting case is taking place in the construction business. I think in Queensland, they have changed the process, so instead of one bricklayer going to each floor, they have one team per floor. So if there is an outbreak, it's just that floor. And you isolate that floor. No one has had contact between the different floors. It is a lot of thinking to do, and it is not for tomorrow. But when we start … human beings are innovators during a global event like a war. Immense, collaborative and imaginative side ideas come to life. I really believe in humanity's ability to do that, if they can work together.

DEADLINE: When in contact with experts, do you have the feeling that there will soon be an opportunity to conduct rapid tests of results that will not take two weeks? To assess people and get results in an hour, and it means earlier call time, we've all heard of actors with prosthetic makeup sitting on a chair for three hours. It is not unreasonable.

LUHRMANN: There are all kinds of things going on in tests. One thing about Queensland is that the hospital here was built as a pandemic hospital. There is a great focus in Australia and it always has been because we are an island nation, about disease inflow. The answer to your question is, yes, there is a future, absolutely, by which such tests can be done and it is a real Approach. You can be tested in the morning or you have a unit on standby to check for signs. I think ultimately it will be the thing, for everyone, in every industry, the availability of speed tests. And that's where the focus should be. We look at what is happening in the US. That is where we live, and the most important thing is the exhaustive, absolutely credible and exhaustive tests. That's what you know the game changer is going to be, underneath the shot. Everyone in the business can tell you. Look at the common flu, the vaccine is the key. In World War II, everyone's life is at stake and someone will invent radars or incredible processes and weapons. With so many great minds focused on it, there could be a vaccine, explosion. But even if there is, manufacturing and distributing is a challenge and unity, government and state. After September 11, everyone realized that security had to be a coordinated national problem and the same with this.

TERME: How far did you go shooting when you closed?

LUHRMANN: My first day was the following Monday. I was out of filming for four days. I had built the Vegas showroom, the International that became the Hilton, and do you know the famous scene where Elvis is playing that showroom? We were rehearsing the camera positioning, everything, and I'd done all the tests, Austin, Tom, and the entire cast was on fire. We were so close.

DEADLINE: It seems that after seeing Austin Butler in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, you've caught a great young actor …

LUHRMANN: Look, I always avoid going in and announcing the work that we are doing, before doing it, but during the testing process, their commitment, their transformative abilities from young Elvis to beyond, had been playing very well. He was phenomenal. There was so much energy and enthusiasm in the cast and company about the show that we were about to shoot. But it's like the song of SunscreenWe will see each other again and we will make this new movie.

DEADLINE: So you refreshed the sunscreen. In early April, I was looking for signs of optimism and thought about the original and texted his team hoping he would re-record it for Up News Info. What was the impetus to update it?

LUHRMANN: When you originally approached, I would have jumped on it. But that first week in and around the close, it was like battle stations, holding it all together. You can imagine? I have people from all over the world and I have to fight to get them home before the borders are closed. the Sunscreen The song is stale, about 20 years old, and it's a remarkable story since it entered England as number one on the charts. Even on one stage, in the United States, Jay Leno calls us. He thought it was my voice, everyone did it, but I'm not the voice. He is someone posing as me, posing as Kurt Vonnegut … there is a long story there … but the song has this amazing voice by Quinden Tarver, who as a young man had a voice like Aretha Franklin, when he recorded the voice to Romeo + Juliet. And at one stage, a charming guy named Lee Perry, whose spoken voice is on both versions, and who played it on Jay Leno. It was quite a phenomenon.

The BBC asked me if I could come and backtrack because, like you, they had listened and it was still ringing. And the reaction was strong from the front-line workers, who get up in the morning and go to hospitals in the UK, and see them come in in real time. It was early in the morning. At the same time, I heard the Queen's speech and thought, when you hear that, she says thank you and that we will define ourselves by how we handle things at this time. It is very focused on Britain, but I think it was universal.

And I spontaneously met with Elliott Wheeler and Anton Monstead, my former music producer partner, and we put the whole team on Zoom, and we thought, why don't we remix the song with the Queen's speech and publish it? ? And the virulent singing, 'We'll see each other again, I don't know where, I don't know when', that was huge during the war and I thought if I could get enough people to film in groups or alone, singing, it can be in a Baz clip. I'll cut it up and re-mix it, and what I'd really like is for people to take the song, young musicians, creatives, and DJs. Just take it, mix it again, cut it out, do your thing with it, because it carries a good message. What I would do is do a new job. This was just a spontaneous and quick launch as a starting point. It was intended for people who are sitting inside their homes and hopefully it gives them a little joy to work on it. And then send it to me and we'll turn it into something else and post it.

DEADLINE: Are you starting to receive those shipments?

LUHRMANN: Yes Already. There was one of a woman who said: “I graduated many years ago and the words written for the original by Mary Schmich meant a lot to me. And when I heard this, I played it for my daughter who is about to graduate, but now she can't graduate this year. "And I have a 16-year-old boy about to graduate next year, so I identify with this. She said that meant a lot to her, touched her and made her feel better, to hear these great ideas about life. We will go through this, and these are the things that really matter. If something good comes out of this, it will be recalibration in people about what that really matters. Don't worry about the future. This surprised us all on a random Tuesday. Forget the jealousy. Maybe you're ahead, maybe you're behind, but in the end, the race is with yourself. Those ideas had a resonance then but now they have a greater resonance. I thought the Queen is someone who has lived her. She is 94 years old, has had a life and lived the war and has always been a steady hand and is someone who can really listen and trust because there is a lot of confusion and misinformation right now. And I loved where he said, "People of all faiths, and none." When he said, slow down, meditate, contemplate, acts of kindness. You don't really associate that, or all religions, or any, with the Queen of England. And she says: we will see our friends again and we will see each other again. She is saying, we will be fine. At the moment, the most difficult thing for people is the lack of connection with people. That's what that song is about, they were loved ones, brothers, sisters, fathers, sons, daughters, mothers, all separated and there was nothing they could do about it. There was a wall between them, but they will be together again. We did it so fast that if it brings joy to a person, it was worth it.

DEADLINE: How would it feel to be back on the charts?

LUHRMANN: Funny story. About ten years ago, MTV had this show Single hit star And I was at the gym, jogging. The guy says, "When we get back, which Australian director is a one-hit wonder?" And I keep thinking, I wonder who could it be? He comes back and says, Australian director Baz Luhrmann did the Sunscreen song in 1999 … "And I say, well, at least I had a hit. With this one, it is for that person who gets up at 5 AM and is a little depressed and scared. These are not my words, but such Once you comfort them and think that everything will be fine, we will see each other again.

Here's what's new Sunscreen, up to this point: