Avoided mass exodus, Michigans Franz Wagner returning to Wolverines – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan guard Franz Wagner says he will return for his second season.

Wagner started 27 games last season, averaging 11.6 points and leading the team in steals. The 6-foot-9-inch German missed the first four games due to a fractured wrist.

Isaiah Livers is testing the waters of the NBA draft, but Wagner decided not to go that route.

"Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but also as a person," Wagner said in a statement Thursday. “This first season was transitional, competitive, fun and growing. I really want to go back to Ann Arbor and relive that. "

Wagner, the brother of former Michigan star Moe Wagner, shot 31% from beyond the arc in 2019-20 and was second on the team in 3-point attempts.

“Franz and I have had a lot of wonderful conversations since the end of the season. He really took the opportunity to analyze as much as he could before making his final decision, a decision that we are elated about, ”said Michigan coach Juwan Howard. "His leadership, work ethic, and desire to improve not only himself but his teammates are incredible."

Michigan also announced that forward Austin Davis underwent surgery on his right shoulder Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. It could be ready to return in early October.

