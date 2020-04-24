Avoided mass exodus, Michigans Franz Wagner returning to Wolverines – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Avoided mass exodus, Michigans Franz Wagner returning to Wolverines – Up News...

By
Matilda Coleman
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan guard Franz Wagner says he will return for his second season.

Wagner started 27 games last season, averaging 11.6 points and leading the team in steals. The 6-foot-9-inch German missed the first four games due to a fractured wrist.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 1: Franz Wagner # 21 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles the ball as Caleb McConnell # 22 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden on February 1, 2020 in town from New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images)

Isaiah Livers is testing the waters of the NBA draft, but Wagner decided not to go that route.

"Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but also as a person," Wagner said in a statement Thursday. “This first season was transitional, competitive, fun and growing. I really want to go back to Ann Arbor and relive that. "

Wagner, the brother of former Michigan star Moe Wagner, shot 31% from beyond the arc in 2019-20 and was second on the team in 3-point attempts.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 14: Franz Wagner # 21 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts to a three-point basket in the second half while playing against the Oregon Ducks at Crisler Arena on December 14, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Oregon won the game 71-70 in overtime. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

“Franz and I have had a lot of wonderful conversations since the end of the season. He really took the opportunity to analyze as much as he could before making his final decision, a decision that we are elated about, ”said Michigan coach Juwan Howard. "His leadership, work ethic, and desire to improve not only himself but his teammates are incredible."

Michigan also announced that forward Austin Davis underwent surgery on his right shoulder Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. It could be ready to return in early October.

