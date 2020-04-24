Aunt wants to reunite with a long-lost family – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My older sister's first marriage ended badly. Her husband cheated on her several times and stole money from our people.

When they divorced, the children were taken away.

I was still in high school and was not aware of the reasons.

No one on our side of the family has seen my sister's children for more than 20 years. I never forgot about them. With the advancement of social media, I was finally able to find them.

Since then, my sister has remarried and has a son 10 years younger than her half brothers. I am very close to this nephew. He mentioned that sometimes he wishes he was not an only child and that he often felt lonely.

I almost spilled the beans at that time that he has two half siblings, but I was able to hold my tongue.

My sister has health problems now and is going blind. I want our family to reconnect with my niece and nephew, and I want my sister to see her children while she can.

I told my mom about my discovery. She told me that this can be too stressful for my sister, given her health. She asked me not to mention it to her.

I am so torn. I think my sister would love to see her long lost children, but at the same time she could feel ashamed and heartbroken for all the years that she was not there for them.

My husband thinks I should leave this alone as it is not my story to find the end, but I can't seem to do it.

I really loved those children and I want to see them and have a relationship with them. I think my youngest nephew deserves to know that he has siblings. That I have to do?

Sad dear: Despite your mother's protective advice, I think you should take this to your sister. Let her decide what she wants to do. If she wants to try to reconcile, she can help you establish the connection.

You must accept it as a fact that no one in your family wants your sister to feel hurt or upset, but this could have weighed heavily on her mind and heart. You can hope that with your support, you will feel brave enough to attempt reconciliation.

Everyone must understand that contacting these long-lost children does NOT guarantee a happy outcome. They may not want to reconnect. You say you don't know why they didn't have any contact with their mother (they might not have been safe with her). If they were raised by their father, he could have created a narrative in their home that does not favor reconciliation.

You should not take this information to your young nephew. You don't mention his age, but you shouldn't be put in charge of this challenging dilemma until he's old enough to make his own decisions and handle the consequences.

Dear Amy: The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a mental health crisis for some people. Remind your readers that conversation therapy is useful and can save lives. Therapists and social workers have rapidly adopted virtual "telehealth,quot; tools to serve clients. Websites like Teladoc, Amwell, MdLive, Doctor on Demand, and Psychology Today offer therapist and specialty directories. Many insurers are temporarily waiving copays.

Dear Clinician: Thank you very much for offering this information. I would add that Crisis Text Line is very easy to use and could be a valuable first stop for someone in crisis. Just text 741-741 and a volunteer social worker and crisis counselor will respond very quickly by text message. This service is free and available 24/7.

Dear Amy: I just read your answer to "Wondering Wife,quot; who had the idea that her husband might have Aspergers.

I have been married to a wonderful man for almost 50 years. When the "Big Bang Theory,quot; show first came out, I said, "I know people like that, in fact, I'm married to one!"

Thank you for writing that Aspergers (Autism Spectrum Disorder) "is not a disease or an illness. It is simply a unique way of thinking, seeing and interacting."

I stopped "wondering,quot; about my husband years ago.

One needs to look beyond his actions and alleged "defects,quot; to what is in his heart.

Dear CS: Learning more about how people with ASD perceive and react to the world, and having a label that fits, can help.

