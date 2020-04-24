Aunt wants to reunite with a long-lost family – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My older sister's first marriage ended badly. Her husband cheated on her several times and stole money from our people.

When they divorced, the children were taken away.

I was still in high school and was not aware of the reasons.

No one on our side of the family has seen my sister's children for more than 20 years. I never forgot about them. With the advancement of social media, I was finally able to find them.

Since then, my sister has remarried and has a son 10 years younger than her half brothers. I am very close to this nephew. He mentioned that sometimes he wishes he was not an only child and that he often felt lonely.

I almost spilled the beans at that time that he has two half siblings, but I was able to hold my tongue.

My sister has health problems now and is going blind. I want our family to reconnect with my niece and nephew, and I want my sister to see her children while she can.

I told my mom about my discovery. She told me that this can be too stressful for my sister, given her health. She asked me not to mention it to her.

I am so torn. I think my sister would love to see her long lost children, but at the same time she could feel ashamed and heartbroken for all the years that she was not there for them.

My husband thinks I should leave this alone as it is not my story to find the end, but I can't seem to do it.

I really loved those children and I want to see them and have a relationship with them. I think my youngest nephew deserves to know that he has siblings. That I have to do?

