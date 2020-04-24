AT,amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson steps down Stankey to succeed

NEW YORK – AT,amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson will resign after leading the telecommunications giant for 13 years.

The Dallas company named John Stankey as CEO as of July 1.

Stankey, 57, has been president and chief operating officer since October 2019. He joined AT,amp;T in 1985.

Stephenson, 60, will remain as CEO until January 2021. During his tenure, Stephenson transformed the former Ma Bell into a conglomerate with the acquisition of DirecTV and the acquisition of Time Warner for $ 81 billion.

His retirement last year was postponed after an activist investor questioned Stankey's rise and pushed for other changes. That dispute was resolved in October. At the time, the company said Stephenson would remain until at least 2020.

AT,amp;T is trying to adapt to the shift to video streaming, as subscribers to traditional cable and satellite TV services fall. In May, it will launch HBO Max, a $ 15 a month streaming service that will link HBO shows with original shows and WarnerMedia movies and TV shows. AT,amp;T also has an online package that started out as a cheaper service with fewer channels than a traditional package, but is losing customers after price increases. AT,amp;T is now trying to minimize that service in favor of AT & T's new TV.

Like many companies, the pandemic has also affected the results. On Wednesday, the company said revenue fell nearly 5% to $ 42.9 billion in the first quarter, and withdrew its financial guidance for the year. The virus damaged the results by $ 600 million due to canceled sports events like the March Madness college basketball tournament.