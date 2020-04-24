Ashton Kutcher helped the state of Iowa secure a multi-million dollar COVID-19 trial contract

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced a $ 26 million contract to increase COVID-19 testing in the state, and it turns out that the deal was reached on the advice of Ashton Kutcher. the Two and a half Men alum is one of the biggest investors in the tech industry, and its connections helped Reynolds come to terms.

According to Hollywood reporter, Governor Reynolds' critics say they were "baffled,quot; by Kutcher's cameo in Iowa's pandemic response, especially since he has been slow to contact experts in his own state.

Kutcher, who is an Iowa native, reportedly told Reynolds about TestUtah, a "promising,quot; public-private partnership that is testing the new coronavirus, when she called him to ask if he would record a PSA "stay home,quot; for the state .

The actor says he used his connections to help his home state, and a friend who is a technology executive was working at TestUtah and offered to arrange a meeting with Governor Reynolds. After that meeting, Reynolds' aides were able to contact Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

"We were able to start that conversation and build it up relatively quickly," said Reynolds.

The $ 26 million contract that Governor Reynolds signed last week with Nomi Health, a Utah startup that promises a "modern payment system for healthcare," will provide the state of Iowa with 540,000 COVID-19 test kits during the next six months.

Nomi Health's partners include technology firms Qualtrics and Domo, as well as Co-Diagnostics, a Utah-based company that recently received permission from the federal government to sell the new coronavirus test kits.

These companies will run the TestIowa website that allows Iowa residents to conduct a voluntary assessment that determines whether they qualify for the COVID-19 test and, if necessary, make an appointment.

Kutcher, who is "good friends,quot; with Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith, said in a statement that they discussed how they could scale tests rapidly through new technology rather than waiting for the scarce test materials.

“They were already testing it in Utah and getting people to test at a rapid rate. They had also built a very smart sample tracking system that I felt made it easier for people, ”said Kutcher.

After realizing that Governor Reynolds had not issued an order to stay home and look at data revealing the rapid spread of the virus in the state, Kutcher says the governor "seized the opportunity and was quick to implement,quot; his idea. test.

According to Ashton Kutcher's publicist, he is not an investor in any of the companies involved in the TestIowa deal. The actor did post a promotional video for the new show on social media to encourage Iowa residents to visit the site. In the first 24 hours, more than 80,000 people completed an evaluation.

As of Thursday, 282 Iowa residents infected with coronavirus have been hospitalized and 96 people have died.



