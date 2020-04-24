Arogya Setu App: 75 million people have downloaded the Arogya Setu App – Latest News

The Arogya Setu application has been downloaded by 75 million people on mobile phones, which is now becoming an important tool to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Communications and DRH, Sanjay Dhotre, reviewed the initiatives taken by different departments and companies of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) during the closure of Covid-19 through a video conference on Friday.

The minister was informed that 75 million people have already downloaded the Arogya Setu application on their mobile phones. He called this app one of the most important tools in the fight against Covid-19 and one of the lifelines for ordinary people during this global pandemic. He called on officials to make every effort to popularize the app.

According to an official statement, the minister has been attentive to the Information Technology (IT) and IT Services (ITES) sectors and has had detailed discussions with key officials about the gradual opening of these sectors after closure.

Highlighting the role of a very large CSC network across the country, the minister said his services can also be leveraged to provide telemedicine services, especially in remote parts, during this time of crisis.

This will bring much-needed relief to people who have difficulty accessing medical services during the ongoing blockade.

He called on officials and stakeholders to target IT solutions and services in ways that benefit most ordinary people during this unprecedented crisis.

He emphasized the crucial role of IT as the backbone of all sectors in the country. He expressed that at this time of crisis, the Government of India is working incessantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

