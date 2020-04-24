Arnold Schwarzenegger's donkey and horse steal the show in an interview

During this coronavirus pandemic, Arnold schwarzeneggerhe has some unique friends who keep him company.
In March, as social estrangement and stay-at-home protocols increased across the country, the iconic star turned to social media with a personal PSA to stay out of restaurants and avoid public gatherings. However, it was not what he said, but who he was with when he said it, that made some headlines: his miniature horse, Whiskey, and his donkey, Lulu.
"The PSA of Arnold Schwarzenegger's coronavirus is important. But what about the donkey?" a Los Angeles Times headline read last month. While he had previously posted the animals on social media, his four-legged friends received renewed attention thanks to their co-starring roles in the actor's video.
On Thursday night, they appeared again when the former California governor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by video. Naturally, they stole everyone's attention when Kimmel caught them at the end of lunch. eating cookies and carrots.
"They just like to participate a little with lunch. I hope they don't mind," the star said as she handed them the treats.
Kimmel asked more, wondering if they are free to roam the house.
According to Schwarzenegger, definitely. "They roam around the house. They go up the stairs. They go down the stairs. They are everywhere. They watch me when I exercise," he said. "They fight, of course, for the same food."
"My favorite desert is oatmeal cookies and of course they take away all the oatmeal cookies," he said.
As for, well, bodily functions, Kimmel asked if they are trained at home.
"They are not trained, but in reality they rarely go and litter around the house," Schwarzenegger said frankly. "It happened once in the kitchen while we were cooking, but it was fine. It smelled a bit like Wiener schnitzel and poop at the same time, but it's fine. It doesn't bother us."
