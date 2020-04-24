Arnold Schwarzenegger's donkey and horse steal the show in an interview

During this coronavirus pandemic, Arnold schwarzeneggerhe has some unique friends who keep him company.

In March, as social estrangement and stay-at-home protocols increased across the country, the iconic star turned to social media with a personal PSA to stay out of restaurants and avoid public gatherings. However, it was not what he said, but who he was with when he said it, that made some headlines: his miniature horse, Whiskey, and his donkey, Lulu.

"The PSA of Arnold Schwarzenegger's coronavirus is important. But what about the donkey?" a Los Angeles Times headline read last month. While he had previously posted the animals on social media, his four-legged friends received renewed attention thanks to their co-starring roles in the actor's video.

On Thursday night, they appeared again when the former California governor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by video. Naturally, they stole everyone's attention when Kimmel caught them at the end of lunch. eating cookies and carrots.