Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Edward Norton Wimpy about his training routine

WENN

The former governor of California rejects the actor of & # 39; Birdman & # 39; when the latter asks the ex-bodybuilder for training tips on 'putting on something of size'.

Up News Info –

Arnold schwarzenegger cemented his decades-long friendship with Edward Norton by hiding your training.

The "Terminator"The star and former bodybuilder first met the actor in the 1990s at a wedding, while Edward was training hard to gain muscle for his movie."American history X", and good friends joined the nuptials because of Schwarzenegger's criticism.

"Arnold said: 'You look good, you look thin', and I said: 'I'm really trying to put on a size, so maybe you could give me some advice'. And he asked me interrupt my training, "Norton recalled during a joint interview with his friend in"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"So I was very proud, I was throwing a lot of steel back then. I told him all about my training and he said, 'That's pretty good. And are you doing two a day?' # 39; No, just once a day & # 39 ;, and he says: & # 39; Well that's pretty silly (weak), Ed & # 39 ;. "

<br />

Arnold and Edward appeared on the nightly show to discuss their Frontline Response Fund, an initiative that has already raised more than $ 7.3 million to provide personal protective equipment to frontline responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.