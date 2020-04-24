Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X will lead the renewed Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

WENN

Weeks after its original awards ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, the network announces that it will host the Celebrate Together TV special with Victoria Justice as the host.

The 2020 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards will be renewed as an isolation television special after the original award ceremony was canceled due to the chaos of coronavirus.

Chance of the rapper It had been scheduled to host the annual ceremony at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 22, but plans moved out of security concerns as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened.

Now the bosses of the network have revealed that they will organize the event as a special on May 2, when the former child star victoria justice will serve as host.

"Nickelodeon & # 39; s Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together" will feature remote appearances by stars like Ariana Grande, Kristen bell, Josh GadDwayneThe rockJohnson, BTSThe Bangtan Boys), Camila Cabello, Shawn mendes, Lil Nas X, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen Degeneresand Pigeon cameronas well as cast members of "Avengers Endgame", which leads all nominees with 11 nods.

During the show, viewers will be encouraged to support the No Kid Hungry food charity, while Nickelodeon's bosses will also pledge $ 1 million (£ 809,000) to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.