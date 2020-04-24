Ariana Grande is offended by her TikTok impersonations

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; Let your real feelings about TikTok users who make impressions of your famous TV character Cat Valentine be known as she calls them & # 39; degrade all their value & # 39 ;.

Ariana Grande he is not flattered by her personifications. After a lot of TikTok users went viral with clips of them making impressions of the singer / actress as their "Victorious"and"Sam and cat"The 26-year-old star character Cat Valentine expressed her real feelings about those videos.

On Thursday, April 23, the Grammy-winning artist shared on Instagram Stories a post by the actor and writer. Jordan Firstman in which he made several impressions. In one of his videos, however, he criticized meme makers for trivializing moments that are critical to an artist's career and flipping them to do something else that is meaningless.

"What if, for example, we were to take a moment, like a little clip from a movie or a TV show? Something that, like, an artist really poured out his soul and, like, it took years to do …. .. What if we take a moment of that and recontextualize it, does it make sense? "He said in the video. "And do we give a completely arbitrary meaning to that thing that the artist loves so much? Something like degrading all its value."

According to Jordan, Ariana captioned her post, "Omg, this may also duplicate your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think making that Cat Valentine voice and wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is a good personification." from me … "because this really is what it feels like …" He added, "& # 39; Demeaning all its value & # 39; I screamed. "

Prior to this, Ariana responded after the viral impression from TikTok creator Paige Niemann of her character Cat caught her eye in November 2019. Apparently seeing it as terrifying, she commented on the video: "I wonder about what the cat's voice / dialogue. " ] I'm sure she's the sweetest sweet girlfriend in the world, but it's definitely weird to see people mix the two worlds lmao. "