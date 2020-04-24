Ariana Grande encourages Halsey to bid on May & # 39; Midsommar & # 39;

WENN

The dress worn by Florence Pugh in the 2019 cult horror movie is up for grabs at an A24 online charity auction to benefit the FDNY Foundation, and both singers have publicly expressed their interest.

Pop stars Halsey and Ariana Grande they are ready to go face to face for the Queen of May dress Florence Pugh wore in the cult horror movie 2019 "Midsommar"

The floral item is available at an online A24 charity auction to benefit the FDNY Foundation, and both stars want it.

"Me, to myself," Halsey tweeted. "Don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit, don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit, don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit, don't bid for the Midsommar May Queen outfit …"

Grande replied, "DO IT! Halloween will never be the same … I'm also going to bid as soon as possible."

The A24 auction will also feature items from the films. "Hereditary","Uncut Gems"and"The lighthouse"