Apple admits there is a new security flaw in the iPhone, but says it was not exploited – BGR

Apple says the attackers did not use a new set of vulnerabilities that affect the email app on iPhone and iPad.

The company that uncovered the security concerns said it had evidence of attackers exploiting the flaws on unspecified targets.

A solution for the Mail app will be available soon for all iPhone and iPad users as Apple has already fixed the vulnerabilities.

Reports earlier this week said cybersecurity company ZecOps discovered two zero-day security vulnerabilities that can affect preloaded default email on iPhone and iPad. One of the flaws would allow remote code execution, while the other could infect the iOS device by sending emails to iPhone or iPad users. An attacker could combine these attacks to access a user's emails. Reports also said that Apple had patched the vulnerabilities in the latest beta version of iOS 13.4.5, and the fixes will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

While ZecOps recommends using a third-party app like Gmail until the update arrives, and claims that the vulnerabilities have been used on real targets, Apple says it found no evidence that the flaws in the iPhone Mail have been exploited.

"We have thoroughly investigated the investigator's report and, based on the information provided, we have concluded that these problems do not pose an immediate risk to our users," Apple said. Reuters in a sentence. "The researcher identified three problems in Mail, but by themselves they are insufficient to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections, and we have found no evidence that they were used against clients."

ZecOps CEO Zuk Avraham said he found evidence that the vulnerabilities were used in at least six cybersecurity thefts, dating back to January 2018. The executive did not provide additional information on those attacks, but said he was unable to determine who the hackers were. According to previous reports, the targets included executives from unidentified companies and government officials.

In response to Apple's statement, ZecOps added that it found evidence of attacks related to "some organizations,quot; and that it would share more details on the matter once the software update is available to the public.

It is not uncommon for security researchers to discover serious software bugs that would give hackers access to a device. Several companies, including Apple, offer cash incentives for investigators to reveal potential security flaws. As with the ZecOps findings, researchers generally explain those vulnerabilities to the public in greater detail once security issues have been mitigated and a software patch has been deployed.

If you are concerned about the security of your emails, you can always get rid of Mail in favor of Gmail or Outlook until iOS 13.4.5 release.

