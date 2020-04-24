Anushka Sharma shares a preview of Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2019. Although the film did not perform as expected at the box office, Anushka received rave reviews for her performance in the film. The actress decided to take some time off after the film's release to rejuvenate herself before returning to the camera.

However, despite Anushka taking a break from acting, she has been overseeing various projects for her production company Clean Slate Films. The actress went to social media today and shared a small preview of an upcoming web series titled Paatal Lok. The video gives an idea of ​​a simple and peaceful world that cares for a latent, dark and dangerous belly. The actress shared the video on social media along with a caption that read: "From the most vulnerable part comes a crime thriller that will change the way you see the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15."

(embed)

Although we don't know anything about the plot or the characters, the small advancement has surely intrigued us.