Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve Live Stream brings you the flowers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The California Department of Parks and Recreation has discovered a way to bring you the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department is broadcasting different views of the poppy reserve live on its website.

Last year, heavy rains throughout the winter fueled a huge superfloom that took thousands of people to the Antelope Valley and Lake Elsinore and Walker Canyon.

This year, despite orders to stay home, people have been watching the reserve taking photos and walking.

Download the poppy reservation here.