Answers to questions about new coronavirus antibody studies

NEW YORK – Studies have begun to emerge trying to determine how many Americans have been infected with the new coronavirus. But are they accurate?

Results depend on where and how the research is conducted, and it can be difficult to draw firm conclusions from the first findings, experts said.

For example, a study in New York State, one of the most infected in the country, estimated that the actual number of infections is approximately 10 times the official count. In Santa Clara County, California, which includes San José, research indicated that infections were at least 50 times higher. And in Los Angeles County, scientists estimate that the actual number of infections is approximately 40 times the actual case count.

Until recently, researchers had to rely on statistical models, some of which estimated that for every confirmed coronavirus case, there were probably between seven and 10 infected but untold people. Now with the advent of blood antibody tests, scientists hope the image will sharpen.

"I think we are starting to get interesting little rays of light,quot; on the spread of infection, but it will take larger and more rigorous studies to get a better understanding, said Stephen Morse, Columbia University expert on the spread of disease. .

Here is a guide to the studies that are emerging and some of the questions that experts ask when they look at them.

HOW DO THESE STUDIES WORK?

The researchers take blood samples, often just a drop from a finger stick, from a group of people. They are not looking for an active infection. They're testing antibodies, the infection markers someone already had.

That helps show how many people got infected, whether they knew it or not. Such studies are widely used in public health to determine how many people have a variety of diseases, including measles, HIV, and dengue.

WHY ARE THESE STUDIES IMPORTANT?

Not everyone with COVID-19 undergoes a diagnostic test, which looks for signs of active infection in the nose and throat swabs. Then blood tests can fill in the gaps.

If blood tests are accurate and the research is well done, the studies could help scientists determine what proportion of infected people never had clear symptoms. They could also tell scientists how deadly the coronavirus really is, by finding the actual number of infections.

One day, the studies will help government officials determine how many people have obtained immunity to the virus. Such information could guide decisions about when to lift orders to stay home.

ARE THE TESTS ACCURATE?

Dr. Jeffrey Engel, executive director of a national organization of disease researchers, the Council of Territorial and State Epidemiologists, said the first question he would ask is what test was used.

Dozens of blood tests are being marketed in the United States that are not entirely accurate and are not comparable to each other, according to a report released this week by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Even a small false positive rate can substantially distort the understanding of how many people have been infected. It's even possible that false positives outnumber real positives.

The Food and Drug Administration is overseeing a validation process to ensure that commercial tests are accurate. So far, the agency has authorized only four. Dozens of other tests are being marketed in the US. USA Without such authorization.

ARE THE PEOPLE REPRESENTED?

Generally speaking, the larger the study, the better.

"The more people you can test for both current infections and antibodies created by previous infections, the more accurately you can determine who is safe from the virus and who is passing it on to others," said Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief of the American Lung Association. medical officer, in a statement.

It is important to get people of different ages, different races, and different parts of a geographic area. Therefore, it matters how participants are recruited.

The highest-quality studies involve going from house to house to recruit a representative sample of society, said Natalie Dean, a statistician and researcher at the University of Florida.

"In general, the first (studies) will be the easiest to do," Dean said.

HOW WERE THE PEOPLE RECRUITED FOR EARLY STUDIES?

The study in Santa Clara County, California, attracted most of its 3,300 participants through a Facebook ad asking people to drive to a parking lot where they would prick their fingers and perform blood tests.

Many experts criticized the researchers for depending on volunteers, some of whom may have suspected that they had previously been infected. It could have left out a variety of people, including those who aren't on Facebook, don't own cars, or can't participate.

"Even if you have 10,000 people, you still have that problem," said Dean.

The Los Angeles study used a database of market research firms to obtain a more representative sample. But the initial results had fewer participants than the Santa Clara study.

The New York study collected about 3,000 samples from people shopping in supermarkets and department stores. It was a preliminary government study, with more results expected soon.

None of the studies went through the type of peer review process that is generally required before publication in scientific journals.

How about beforehand?

Two federal agencies have larger surveys in process.

The National Institutes of Health announced a study that will recruit up to 10,000 adults across the country who were not previously diagnosed with coronavirus infections to give blood samples.

The CDC has several planned studies, including one that would eventually analyze about 20,000 blood samples collected in commercial laboratories. Initial results for some areas may return next month, said Dr. Gregory Armstrong, CDC deputy director of incidents.

The CDC is also working on another study that would analyze leftover samples from previous blood donations, and is planning to conduct additional surveys in three or more US cities. USA, he said.

"When things calm down in the country, we will do something more systematic," he said.

WHAT ELSE DO SCIENTISTS WANT TO KNOW?

While blood tests are helpful, researchers need to know more than how many people have antibodies.

For example, scientists will have to determine what levels of antibodies protect someone from future coronavirus diseases and how long that immunity lasts. And they have to deal with the possibility that someone infected but without symptoms may have antibody levels that are too low to be detected.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.