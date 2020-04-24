Anoka police: man stabbed, woman arrested after locking himself in an apartment – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Anoka Police Department says a suspicious woman is in custody and a male victim is injured after being stabbed in an apartment on Friday morning.

According to police, the officers were dispatched at 10 a.m. to an apartment complex at 550 Greenhaven Road in a report of a man bleeding and screaming for help in the hallway of the eight-unit apartment.

Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, officers learned that the suspected woman had locked herself in an apartment.

All apartment residents were evacuated, a perimeter was established, and local SWAT teams responded to contain the situation. Negotiators were able to establish telephone contact with the suspect.

After 3 hours, the suspect voluntarily surrendered and was detained.

There are no safety concerns for the public at this time.