Anniversary of final game release, Joe Anthony Russo Netflix Extraction – Up News Info

A year ago today Avengers Endgame leaned in China, en route to overtake James Cameron Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. With theaters closed for the foreseeable future, Final game AGBO directors and partners Joe and Anthony Russo launch today on Netflix Extraction., a $ 65 million theatrical quality action movie on Netflix. Final gameChris Hemsworth is the lead, and the stunt coordinator for that movie, Sam Hargrave, makes his directorial debut. Here, the Russos discuss the extreme juxtaposition of the platform, and when the theaters could be full again.

DEADLINE: It seems such an extreme change between this time last year when Endgame set box office records until today, when Extraction can be successful even with movie theaters closed for quite some time.



ANTHONY RUSSO: It is a testament to all the different ways we experience the media now, an online life that is getting richer and richer. Theaters will continue to be important and vital, and it will be a totally unique experience for us, but this crisis has shown us how the film business continues to expand. All of our online lives have changed in just the past few weeks, and reflects the growing importance of the growing dimension of life and human experience.

Anthony and Joe Russo

Jordan Strauss / Shutterstock



JOE RUSSO: We have never been detrimental to platforms and our careers reflect that. We go where the most exciting story is told, and work with people we love who creatively and financially support our ideas. This has been one of the best experiences of our careers. Netflix has incredible global reach, in the blink of an eye. I don't think we should be afraid of technology, we should embrace it because we can see, based on where we are now, there is incredible value in having a dimensional approach to content.

DEADLINE: At what point did you make the decision to Extract on Netflix instead of the traditional theatrical release?

JOE RUSSO: We grew up loving action movies. We didn't predict our path, we followed the storytelling, and the best freelance directors of the 90s worked on television. So we were doing Community on TV, and I wanted to transition to features with this and I thought the smartest thing to do was take this idea that we had around an extraction, with this central character damaged, and turn it into a graphic novel. That gave us a visual document that was easy for a studio executive to read at lunchtime and understand what we were trying to accomplish. After a long journey writing and rewriting, we had conversations during filming Infinite war and Final game with Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave, and when we put the movie together, that's when Netflix came into the conversation. Anthony and I had targeted Netflix as a home for much of our AGBO content because we love the reach and support certain market segments that used to be theatrical, but now we don't think people go to the movies. for. They prefer to enjoy certain movies at home. We've been preaching it for a while, but the pandemic will increase this. (Moviegoing) will become such specifically event-oriented community experiences, that's what will get people out of the house and into the theater. Everything else can have an incredible life in digital distribution. We should be grateful and grateful that it exists, because we are seeing more dimension in our narrative than in a decade. That is a great thing for artists and a great thing for the public.

DEADLINE: The action scenes in this movie are well done and it was an ambitious shoot in India. What made this a good Netflix movie instead of a theatrical release?

ANTHONY RUSSO: There are layers for that question. One is that we wanted to be very ambitious with the action. Part of what is special about that film is the intensity of the action, the way it is structured, diagrammed and executed. That is why Sam Hargrave directed the film and Chris Hemsworth is the protagonist. That kind of action is expensive and difficult to do. You have to have a lot of resources to achieve something impressive. Part of the reason Netflix was right is that they were really willing to spend on the movie and that was an important piece of the puzzle. They are in a unique position to spend, right now and that is part of their value.

JOE RUSSO: It is largely an economic issue at the moment. Because the theater is changing, it cannot be supported by traditional funding models at a level that, as Ant said, is in keeping with the ambitions of the creative team. The best thing Netflix has done is take away from the box office the definition of success or quality of a movie. Films have trouble being financed the old-fashioned way and models no longer support it. Netflix is ​​supporting those movies, in a way and on a financial level that we haven't seen before. When we watch a movie, we decide what will be needed to correct it, and whether we think we can get it from a theatrical distribution partner or digital distributor. Frankly, I hope that the prejudice between digital and theatrical distribution will disappear because I don't find it useful and I don't think the audience, especially the young audience, cares. It is a bad habit that we adopt from years of movie people who make fun of television and vice versa. Some of the best quality stories we've had is on television right now through digital distribution.

ANTHONY RUSSO: The simplest answer to your question. Netflix is ​​really trying to attract movies to their platform and they were very aggressive. The phrase goes where you want it most, because that will be your best partner. That was a strong dynamic here.

DEADLINE: Just like Michael Jordan's 10-part documentary The Last Dance provided a breather for sports addicts, Extraction does the same for movie lovers who can't watch a movie like this in a theater and we have no idea when will reopen.

ANTHONY RUSSO: That layer is random. No one foresaw this.

JOE RUSSO: But our instincts about digital distribution and its value to the world is what got us here in the first place. This is the reason why it is healthy for the business to scale and offer different options to artists. That is the main message that we are trying to say.

DEADLINE: If you had done this as a theatrical movie, what would have been different?

JOE RUSSO: It would have been a much lower budget, with Sam as a filmmaker for the first time. I would say we got double the Netflix budget we would have got theatrically. There are outdated models that are used as metrics in theatrical space that do not benefit movies at this level. This is not a $ 100 million movie, or higher. That is the market that is being compressed at the moment, the one that is below that level.

DEADLINE: You have completed your production and office spaces for AGBO in the artist district in downtown Los Angeles, and finished shooting the first movie you directed in Cherry with Tom Holland. What has been the biggest challenge of this pandemic and quarantine for a relatively new company?

ANTHONY RUSSO: In some ways, we've been doing well in the way that Joe and I work. We are in the editing phase on Cherry and we were able to proceed quite well with our editor. We were able to keep that movie going and maybe not the same way it would have been otherwise, but pretty well. We spent a large part of our day with (Christopher) Markus and (Stephen) McFeely working on something new with them in online sessions. Much of our work is flowing. The things that change the most are what we want to go into production for, just trying to figure out when and how movie production will be possible in the future. That is the biggest question for us. We also have another release coming, City of a million soldiers …

DEADLINE: Matthew Michael Carnahan's film shot in Farsi language, shot in Arabic, a film set in Iraq that premiered in Venice and Toronto and landed at 101 Studios …

ANTHONY RUSSO: That was going to be released theatrically in June and now we are trying to figure out how and when it will be released.

DEADLINE: So you either retain the film or choose a digital platform as you did with Extraction. What is the pressure on independent financiers who have to earn interest on the loans needed to make these films if they postpone their release indefinitely?

JOE RUSSO: Our mission as storytellers is to get people to see the stories. Carrying the interest is just a burden, as it is for any other business in the country and around the world. It is difficult to predict because we do not have enough information and evidence to heal the economy sooner rather than later. It is an unprecedented time for people to discover how to get back their movie investments.

ANTHONY RUSSO: We cannot respond until we discover the way forward to City of a million soldiers, and then further down when we do the same for Cherry. There is a burden on creating new projects, making deals, and it is unclear if that process has slowed down due to what is happening.

DEADLINE: Exactly a year ago, it was all about the box office at Endgame, in 4,600 movie theaters initially 24 hours a day. What is the precious memory for each of you?

JOE RUSSO: My fondest memory is when Ant and I, Kevin Feige, Markus & McFeely and Lou D’Esposito sneaked into the Westwood Theater on opening night to see it with an audience. I've never had an experience like that in a movie theater, where an audience was as visually and emotionally connected to what was happening, vocalizing and emulating as they were. We had chills everywhere and cried once or twice, realizing you were telling a story that had such a binding community impact. It was something we will never forget.

ANTHONY RUSSO: It is related to what you are exploring here. We grew up in Cleveland and rock music and going to concerts was everything. To be in a movie theater that feels like a rock arena, I never imagined it and being part of that energy and seeing the crowds experience the film that way with that fervor, sharing it and feeding each other. That was something I never anticipated and seeing it happen in that movie … keeps you humble because you don't know where the art will take you or where the movies will take us. It was nice to be a part of that moment.

DEADLINE: So while you're opening today what might well be a Netflix game-changing movie, it sure seems like there is a part of the common movie streaming experience that is impossible to replicate.

JOE RUSSO: The theater will be complicated for the next year or two, but we don't think it's going anywhere. We will always want that community experience. It is just what the economy can support for that experience as quality and digital movies are increasing and the quality of the equipment is improving worldwide. This next generation is not afraid to watch content on their phones and computers. The most special about Final game He was trying to replicate the feeling we had when we were children and teenagers in theaters, the emotions we felt after entering a dark theater with a group of people we did not know and who inspired, moved and made us laugh, cry and go out with a feeling that stayed with us for days. And then we go back and watch the same movie five times to try to get it back. Draw a direct line to our experience in Final game, was the fulfillment of a dream of a lifetime.