Angelina Jolie and her family are locked in the middle of coronavirus

It's a full house in Jolie's house.

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie appeared online for a virtual TIME 100 conversation with the editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. The 13-minute conversation focused on how children around the world are affected by the coronavirus, an issue that the Oscar winner has addressed in pieces she wrote. HOUR. At the beginning of the conversation, he confirmed that, like most people around the world, his family is practicing social distancing.

"We are all locked up and we are fine," he said. Jolie is famous for being the mother of six: Maddox18 Peace, sixteen, Zahara, fifteen, Shiloh13 Vivienne and Knox, both 11. Maddox was attending Yonsei University in South Korea before the school temporarily closed as a result of the pandemic.

As a parent and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the star spoke about the ways in which the coronavirus is affecting children worldwide, even if they are less likely to become very ill. After referring to the many children around the world who are already vulnerable to hunger and lack of education, he addressed how the crisis is exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic now that schools are closed and children must stay home, possibly with abusers.