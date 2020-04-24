Angelina Jolie and her family are locked in the middle of coronavirus

It's a full house in Jolie's house.
Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie appeared online for a virtual TIME 100 conversation with the editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. The 13-minute conversation focused on how children around the world are affected by the coronavirus, an issue that the Oscar winner has addressed in pieces she wrote. HOUR. At the beginning of the conversation, he confirmed that, like most people around the world, his family is practicing social distancing.
"We are all locked up and we are fine," he said. Jolie is famous for being the mother of six: Maddox18 Peace, sixteen, Zahara, fifteen, Shiloh13 Vivienne and Knox, both 11. Maddox was attending Yonsei University in South Korea before the school temporarily closed as a result of the pandemic.
As a parent and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the star spoke about the ways in which the coronavirus is affecting children worldwide, even if they are less likely to become very ill. After referring to the many children around the world who are already vulnerable to hunger and lack of education, he addressed how the crisis is exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic now that schools are closed and children must stay home, possibly with abusers.
"From my point of view, there are two things that affect children out of school the most: of course, education and the challenges with education. I know that parents, even in this country, have problems with education at home and that's perhaps a bigger challenge for parents than for kids. "the star joked. "But for children, it is food insecurity that affects 11 million children, severe insecurity … and it is domestic violence and abuse," he said, noting that school is where many children can get a meal. vital and bruises of abuse can be noticed.
He also discussed how inequality in the United States affects not only children and families facing hunger, but also those who fight this pandemic from the front while receiving low wages.
"It is about respecting people, it is not just for this moment to applaud the people who are doing so much work, but also real respect and real equality," he said. "This is a time of outrage, of great change across the world."
When the talk ended, Jolie ended on an uplifting note.
"I believe in humanity," he said. "I am hopeful and I believe that we really cannot afford to be without hope. Therefore, I believe that when people are aware and if they can have a way forward to guide them on how to help and what to do, they will. I believe they going to."
