Angelenos urged to resist going to neighboring county beaches during heat wave – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The hot, windy weather that hit southern California on Thursday is prompting warnings about heat-related illnesses, driving in mountains and wind-prone areas, and not traveling to other counties to visit the beach.

A strong wind warning was in effect in and around the Grapevine, which could generate gusts of up to 75 mph. Such strong winds could knock down trees and power lines, cause disruptions, and cause driving on Highway 33, Highway 5, and heartbreaking Highway 14.

Temperatures along the coasts are expected to reach the upper 80 degrees, while inland areas are expected to reach 90 degrees. The National Weather Service says people who work outdoors should take extra precautions to avoid heat stroke, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city is preparing non-traditional cooling center options for seniors. and residents without air conditioning.

But most important on officials' minds is the Southern California tradition of flocking to beaches when it's hot. Los Angeles County beaches are closed, but some are open in Orange County and are reopening in Ventura County. Municipal and public health authorities are asking people to continue in their homes to curb the spread of the coronavirus and resist the need to beat the heat on the beach.

"When we get this weekend, and we see the temperature rise and we see other parts of this region opening their spaces, I know there will be opportunities for people to think, 'Why not here?' Let's go, "said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

Moore said people should continue to avoid nonessential activities, a sentiment echoed by Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health.

"It is very important, even in good weather, that people do not congregate outside," he said. “So enjoy the outdoors alone or with other members of your household. And this means, please walk, go for a run or sit outside on your patio and allow your children to be outside and enjoy this beautiful weather. But you must do it as a home and not congregate in places and spaces that are beautiful but will overcome our need to keep our distance still. ”

