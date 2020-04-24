Andy Cohen was unable to donate plasma due to discriminatory FDA regulations

Andy Cohen is asking for change.

The Bravo star spoke on Thursday's episode of See what happens live with Andy Cohen after being told that he was "not eligible,quot; to donate plasma to help people infected with the coronavirus.

After recovering from COVID-19, Cohen decided to find ways to help other people fight the coronavirus.

"I signed up for a COVID-19 survivor program, where you could donate plasma, which is rich in antibodies for those who are still fighting the virus," said the nightly host during the program. "I was told that because of the FDA's outdated and discriminatory guidelines for preventing HIV, I am not eligible to donate blood because I am a gay man. Even the new relaxed rules require gay men to refrain from having sex for three months, whether they are in a monogamous relationship or not before donating blood, although there are no such general restrictions for people of other sexual orientations. "