Andy Cohen was unable to donate plasma due to discriminatory FDA regulations

Andy Cohen is asking for change.
The Bravo star spoke on Thursday's episode of See what happens live with Andy Cohen after being told that he was "not eligible,quot; to donate plasma to help people infected with the coronavirus.
After recovering from COVID-19, Cohen decided to find ways to help other people fight the coronavirus.
"I signed up for a COVID-19 survivor program, where you could donate plasma, which is rich in antibodies for those who are still fighting the virus," said the nightly host during the program. "I was told that because of the FDA's outdated and discriminatory guidelines for preventing HIV, I am not eligible to donate blood because I am a gay man. Even the new relaxed rules require gay men to refrain from having sex for three months, whether they are in a monogamous relationship or not before donating blood, although there are no such general restrictions for people of other sexual orientations. "
Later, Cohen noted how the coronavirus is "devastating our planet,quot; and how the FDA says "there is an urgent need for plasma from survivors."
"All donated blood is tested for HIV and a rapid HIV test can be done in 20 minutes or less," he continued. "So why the three-month rule? Why are members of my community excluded from helping when so many people are sick and dying? Perhaps because we are valuing the stigma about science? I don't know. My Blood could save a life but instead it's boiling around here. "
He also talked about how people have adapted in many ways since the pandemic began, such as through social distancing and wearing masks, and questioned why the FDA also couldn't adapt.
"It's bad enough that quarantine makes us wonder what day it is, I'm sitting here wondering what year it is," said Cohen. "We need to think about this and do better."
Invited Wendi Mclendon-Coveywho stars The goldbergs, called the rule "f – ridiculous king,quot;, and Leah McSweeney, who is a member of the cast in The Real Housewives of New York CityHe said it was "crazy,quot;.
Cohen tested positive for the coronavirus in March and recovered from COVID-19 at the end of the month.
(E! And Bravo are part of NBCUniversal).
