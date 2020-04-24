Andy Cohen tried to donate plasma to help fight COVID-19 – He left because he is gay!

Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who he believes contracted the coronavirus by helping an elderly neighbor with errands, recently tried to further help with the fight against the pandemic. However, he was rejected for his sexuality.

It is common knowledge that donating blood is discriminatory towards the LGBTQIA community. There are many requirements on when and if you can donate blood based on your sexuality.

However, you would think the guidelines would relax during a global pandemic in which researchers are desperately trying to learn more about a disease they have never faced before.

Andy took time out of Watch What Happens Live to share the story of what happened when he tried to donate his plasma.

‘After recovering from the coronavirus, I wanted to see if there was anything I could do to help infected people. I signed up for a COVID-19 survivor program where you could donate plasma, which is rich in antibodies for those still struggling with the virus. I am not eligible to donate blood because I am a gay man. "

He went on to explain the reason they gave him.

‘(Current guidelines) require gay men to refrain from having sex for three months, whether they are monogamous or not, before donating blood, although there are no general restrictions for people of other sexual orientations. This virus is devastating our planet. The FDA says there is an urgent need for plasma from survivors. All donated blood is tested for HIV. And you can get a rapid HIV test in 20 minutes or less. So why the three month rule? Why are members of my community excluded from helping when so many people are sick and dying? "

In fact, before the rules were changed to three months on April 2, the previous time to abstain from male to male was 12 months.

Ad

Since society has always had the technology to detect viruses and other diseases in the blood quickly, there should be no such outrageous rule.



Post views:

0 0