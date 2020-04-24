Andy Cohen said he was prevented from donating plasma to aid in the battle against COVID-19 because he is gay.

Andy, who has since re-hosted the show live from his department, recently expressed frustration at the FDA's "outdated and discriminatory guidelines,quot; that prevented him from donating his plasma to aid in the battle against COVID-19.
In last night's episode of WWHLAndy said, "After recovering from the [corona] virus, I wanted to see if there was anything I could do to help infected people. I signed up for a program where you could donate plasma, which is rich in antibodies against those still struggling against the virus. "
"I was told that because of the FDA's outdated and discriminatory guidelines for preventing HIV, I am not eligible to donate blood because I am a gay man," he continued.
"Even the new relaxed rules require gay men to refrain from having sex for three months, whether they are in a monogamous relationship or not before donating blood, although there are no general restrictions for people of other sexual orientations," Andy pointed out.
Taking the point home even further, Andy noted the hypocrisy at the FDA emphasizing an "urgent need for survivors' plasma,quot; and having the ability to quickly detect HIV in all donated blood, and still refuse to allow gay men donate without unnecessary restrictions
"Why are members of my community excluded from helping when so many people are sick and dying? Perhaps because we value the stigma about science? I don't know," he said.
"My blood could save a life, but instead it's boiling around here," he added.
"It is bad enough that quarantine makes us wonder what day it is. I am sitting here wondering what year it is. We have to think about this and do better."
