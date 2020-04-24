Andy Cohen rants about regulations against blood donation against homosexuals

Instagram

"My blood could save a life, but instead it's boiling around here," says Bravo's personality on "What What Happens Live" after he is considered an ineligible donor because he is gay.

Andy Cohen he always strives to do something good for other people, especially during this testing time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The television presenter revealed on Thursday night April 23 the episode of "Watch what happens live"that he planned to donate his blood, only to be rejected for his sexuality.

He shared that he enrolled in a program that helps COVID-19 survivors donate their antibody-rich plasma to those who are still fighting the new virus, but was unable to do so because he is gay. "I was told that because of the FDA's outdated and discriminatory guidelines to prevent HIV, I am not eligible to donate blood because I am a gay man," he explained.

Andy shared that "the new relaxed rules require gay men to refrain from having sex for three months, whether they are monogamous or not, before donating blood." In calling hypocritical rules, he emphasized that "no such general restrictions are required" for heterosexual donors.

"This virus is devastating our planet," added Bravo's personality. "The FDA says there is an urgent need for plasma from survivors. All donated blood is tested for HIV. And you can get a rapid HIV test in 20 minutes or less. So why the rule of thumbs? three months? excluded from helping when so many people are sick and dying?

"My blood could save a life, but instead it's boiling here. This pandemic has forced us to adapt in many ways. We are quarantined. We are socially estranged. We wear masks. Why can't we adapt when it comes to this rule? he continued.

Expressing his disappointment at not being able to donate his plasma, Andy said, "We have to think about this and do better," before adding that "it's crazy" to be considered an ineligible donor.