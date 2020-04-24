Anderson Cooper was brought to tears by a woman whose spouse died of COVID

Throughout the pandemic, Anderson Cooper He's kept his composure while reporting the daily news and giving updates on the coronavirus, but that tough exterior was broken when he spoke to Katie Coelho, whose husband died of complications caused by COVID-19.

The widow joined the newscaster on her CNN show Anderson Cooper 360 on Friday to remember her husband Jonathan Coelho and urge people to take all necessary precautions to avoid the "indescribable,quot; pain that they are now going through. "My husband should not have died on Wednesday morning," she said. "But he did,quot;.

According to Katie, John did not "fall into any,quot; of the categories that could have made him a person at risk. She said he was a healthy 32-year-old man and that his family was doing everything possible to limit exposure to germs. The only thing that made him more susceptible to contracting the virus was his role as a probation officer, making him an essential employee.