Anderson Cooper was brought to tears by a woman whose spouse died of COVID

Throughout the pandemic, Anderson Cooper He's kept his composure while reporting the daily news and giving updates on the coronavirus, but that tough exterior was broken when he spoke to Katie Coelho, whose husband died of complications caused by COVID-19.
The widow joined the newscaster on her CNN show Anderson Cooper 360 on Friday to remember her husband Jonathan Coelho and urge people to take all necessary precautions to avoid the "indescribable,quot; pain that they are now going through. "My husband should not have died on Wednesday morning," she said. "But he did,quot;.
According to Katie, John did not "fall into any,quot; of the categories that could have made him a person at risk. She said he was a healthy 32-year-old man and that his family was doing everything possible to limit exposure to germs. The only thing that made him more susceptible to contracting the virus was his role as a probation officer, making him an essential employee.
Katie said that although she was "feeling scared and didn't want to go,quot; to work, she couldn't do it.
On March 25, Jonathan tested positive for the virus and was admitted to hospitals the next day after experiencing a variety of symptoms. A few days later, it had to be intubated.
He eventually died on April 22. Of the 28 days he was in the hospital, 20 were spent on a ventilator.
The morning Katie died, she was unable to make it to the hospital on time, but shared the emotional letter he wrote to her and her two children, one of whom has what CNN described as "various medical complexities, in the days leading up to His death, and although it will never replace the last moments she lost with him, he died knowing that she had read these words: "I love you with all my heart and have given me the best life I could have asked for. "
Anderson struggled to hold back the tears, prompting Katie to say, "Okay. Jonathan was good with words, huh?"
She and Anderson also discussed their two young children, Braedyn, 2, who suffers from "various medical complexities," and Penélope, 10 months.
"They don't know that they lost the best human being and they will only meet their father through photos and videos," exclaimed Katie.
Anderson, whose father died during open-heart surgery at age 50, replied: "The only thing I am going to tell you is that they will know him through you and the love you have for him, they will feel they know because I know you will tell stories about him as they grow and for the rest of their lives. "
Katie and her two children are now isolating themselves at home since they have also been diagnosed with coronavirus. She said that her "only comfort,quot; at the moment is her "memories,quot; of her husband.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
