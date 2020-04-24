Anchors and reporters tease their own hands amid COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

by Christine Samra

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – "It's been three weeks since we saw everyone's natural hair color," many memes said on social media more than a month ago when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered California to take refuge on the spot to suppress the coronavirus.

Five weeks have passed since Newsom's announcement. While life may seem like a stalemate for millions of people, it is not necessarily the case with their hair.

The stay-at-home order called for the closure of nonessential businesses, which included beauty salons and hair salons. This has left many to fend for themselves, when it comes to their monthly touch-ups or haircuts.

Our KPIX 5 staff is no exception. Many of our presenters and reporters have had to turn to YouTube videos, tutorials, or just good luck for maintaining their hair.

KPIX reporter Andria Borba normally ventures Gustine to have her mother, a stylist, touch up her roots while enjoying much-needed family time.

However, the pandemic ended those plans, and she used FaceTime to get step-by-step instructions from her mother. For the parts she couldn't reach, she had her boyfriend help her.

My "blondes,quot; are banished. I can't wait until I can see my mom again and hug her. For all of you stylists: I have a new appreciation for the magic you exert. Is not easy! I hope everyone is well informed when the SiP ends !!!#Better together pic.twitter.com/jKpfDX4Rqm – Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) April 5, 2020

Afternoon presenter Ken Bastida took a risk and cut his hair, posting the result on his Facebook page.

"It's far from perfect, but it's good enough," said Bastida. Right now, good enough is fine! Stay safe everyone!

KPIX multimedia journalist Wilson Walker was more elusive when he decided to cut his bonnet and tweeted just a pair of scissors and a few hair fragments in the bathroom sink.

The murder happened in the bathroom, with the scissors … pic.twitter.com/kHjeoffG9o – Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) April 13, 2020

Reporter Maria Medina missed a few quotes before the order to stay home and said her hair was getting too long for television news. After watching some YouTube videos and back and forth on whether he should take the plunge and cut his hair, he did.

He posted an accelerated version of his tutorial on Instagram.

"Is it possible to cut your own hair? Yes, "Medina posted on Instagram. Will it look as good as that cool salon cut? No. But here is my advice, take your time. Make sure you have scissors to cut your hair (that's the key) and cut just a small amount, enough for you to see until you can see your beloved stylist one more time. "

Although our talent has achieved excellent results, we are sure that they will not abandon their daily jobs.

If you've had a haircut or hair color, we'd love to see it. Share your photos and videos with us on social media using #KPIX.