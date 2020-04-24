An intimate story "describes the,quot; phenomena of the living world "- Up News Info Tampa

"The Gen,quot; –a new documentary presented by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns—Weave science, history, and personal stories for a historical biography of the human genome, while exploring advances in the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases and the complex ethical questions they pose. The two-night premiere of "The Gene,quot; will air on April 7 and 14 at 8/7 on PBS. To learn more about the best-selling book that inspired the documentary, read this special selection of "The gene: an intimate story,quot; by Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee Now available from Up News Info sister company Simon & Schuster.

(The gene: an intimate story) is the history of the birth, growth and future of one of the most powerful and dangerous ideas in the history of science: the "gene,quot;, the fundamental unit of inheritance and the basic unit of all biological information.

I use that last adjective:dangerous"With full knowledge." Three profoundly destabilizing scientific ideas rebound in the 20th century, dividing them into three unequal parts: the atom, the byte, the gene. Each is foreshadowed by a previous century, but dazzles in full swing in the 20th century. Each one begins his life as a fairly abstract scientific concept, but grows to invade multiple human discourses, thus transforming culture, society, politics and language. But the most crucial parallelism between the three ideas is by far conceptual: each represents the irreducible unit — the building block, the basic organizational unit — of a larger whole: the atom of matter; the byte (or "bit,quot;) of the digitized information; The gene, inheritance and biological information.

Why does this property, being the least divisible unit in a larger way, imbue these particular ideas with such power and force? The simple answer is that matter, information, and biology are inherently hierarchically organized: understanding that the smallest part is crucial to understanding the whole. When the poet Wallace Stevens writes: "In the sum of the parts, there are only the parts,quot;, he refers to the deep structural mystery that runs through the language: the meaning of a sentence can only be deciphered by deciphering each individual word: However, a Sentence has more meaning than any of the individual words. AND so It is with genes. An organism is much more than its genes, of course, but to understand an organism, you must first understand its genes. When Dutch biologist Hugo de Vries came up with the concept of the gene in the 1890s, he quickly intuited that the idea would reorganize our understanding of the natural world. "The entire organic world is the result of innumerable different combinations and permutations of relatively few factors. . . . Just as physics and chemistry return to molecules and atoms, the biological sciences have to penetrate these units (genes) to explain. . . the phenomena of the living world. "

The atom, byte and gene provide fundamentally new scientific and technological knowledge of their respective systems. The behavior of matter cannot be explained: why gold shines; why hydrogen burns with oxygen, without invoking the atomic nature of matter. Nor can you understand the complexities of computing (the nature of algorithms or data storage or corruption) without understanding the structural anatomy of digitized information. "Alchemy could not become chemistry until its fundamental units were discovered," wrote a 19th-century scientist. Similarly, as I argue in this book, it is impossible to understand organism and cell biology or evolution, or pathology, human behavior, temperament, disease, race and identity or destiny, without first counting on the concept of the gene.

There is a second problem at play here. Understanding atomic science was a necessary precursor to manipulating matter (and, through manipulating matter, to the invention of the atomic bomb). Our understanding of genes has allowed us to manipulate organisms with unmatched skill and power. It turns out that the real nature of the genetic code is amazingly simple: there is only one molecule that carries our hereditary information and only one code. "That the fundamentals of inheritance have turned out to be so extraordinarily simple backs us up in the hope that, after all, nature is fully accessible," wrote Thomas Morgan, the influential geneticist. "His much-hyped inscrutability has once again been found to be an illusion."

Our understanding of genes has reached such a level of sophistication and depth that we are no longer studying and altering genes in test tubes, but in their native context in human cells. Genes reside on chromosomes – long, filamentary structures buried within cells that contain tens of thousands of genes linked together in chains. Humans have forty-six chromosomes in total: twenty-three from one parent and twenty-three from another. The complete set of genetic instructions carried by an organism is called genome (Think of the genome as the encyclopedia of all genes, with footnotes, annotations, instructions, and references.) The human genome contains approximately twenty-one to twenty-three thousand genes that provide the master instructions for building, repairing, and maintaining humans. In the past two decades, genetic technologies have advanced so fast that we can figure out how several of these genes work. delete in time and space to enable these complex functions. And sometimes we can deliberately alter some of these genes to change their functions, resulting in altered human states, altered physiology, and altered beings.

This transition, from explanation to manipulation, is precisely what makes the field of genetics resonate far beyond the realms of science. It is one thing to try to understand how genes influence human identity, sexuality, or temperament. Another thing is to imagine altering identity, sexuality, or behavior altering genes. The above thinking could worry professors in psychology departments and colleagues in neighboring neuroscience departments. The last thought, inflected with promise and danger, should concern us all.

