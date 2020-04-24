Ammika Harris fans want to know her skincare routine after the last photos

Ammika Harris made many fans happy with the latest photos she shared on her social media account. They praised her beauty and especially wanted to know her skin routine, considering how good it looks.

Check out the recent post he shared on social media, which includes several new photos.

An enthusiastic fan asked Ammika: ‘What is your skincare routine? you are so GORGEOUS !!! By the way, I'm a mini u, even if I don't look like you. And I'm not going to see this, "and someone else said," How beautiful !! Keep it up because you are doing a wonderful job! "

Another follower said, "Mammy Aekocatori you look so cute," and someone else wrote, "Seriously queen, you are an expensive cat." What a beautiful woman ".

Someone else said, "Fearless Leader of the Pack," blessings to you and your family. #Teamhallforlife ".

A commenter posted the following message: ‘It is sad that people prefer to write rude things than spread love and positivity. You are naturally beautiful and people hate that. It's really sad when I read your comments. "

A fan said: ‘Why are you always that woman is SO much prettier than @ammikaaa? I looked her up online as she had no IDEA of who she was, and sorry, but @ammikaaa is MUCH prettier than @karrueche, she looks genuine in all her photos, and IS MUCH MORE beautiful than anyone else could be. #qualitywomenarehardtofind you keep becoming YOUR @ammikaaa I THINK YOU ARE AWESOME. "

Someone else praised Ammika and wrote: "@ammikaaa I adore you for your natural beauty, don't entertain evil people, please keep doing yourself,quot;

Another follower said: ‘you are so pretty! I will never understand why people waste their time trying to get you out of your element. You have a beautiful soul.Never let trolls affect you! "

Ad

Not long ago, Ammika impressed fans with some photos she took out of the shower.



Post views:

0 0