Americans hog frozen pizzas during coronavirus quarantine – Up News Info Tampa

– As if the shortage of hand sanitizer and toilet paper wasn't bad enough. Now, there is a shortage of frozen pizzas.

Americans have purchased approximately $ 275 million in frozen pizza since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. That's a 92 percent increase compared to the same time last year, according to Ad Week, citing statistics from data analysis firm IRI.

"It's amazing," says Gina Bolger, vice president of brand for Home Run Inn Pizza, which produces 85,000 pizzas a day at its 60,000-square-foot factory in Woodridge, Illinois.

"Let's make every day like Super Bowl Sunday: Orders don't stop. Demand is through the roof. We're trying to stay as good as possible," she says.

"I've been in this business for over 25 years, (and) I've never seen a spike like this across the country," said Newman's president and chief operating officer Dave Best, who says sales of frozen pizzas from His company has increased 190 percent. since the coronavirus crisis began. "This is unprecedented," he added.

Experts say shoppers are piling up frozen pizza because it's affordable, easy to make, and tends to be a crowd-pleasing family favorite. Pizzas can also last a long time in the freezer, which can be useful for a country that is largely confined to your home on orders to stay home.

Due to high demand, some stores are limiting the number of frozen pizzas that customers can purchase on a single excursion. A buyer shared a picture of a Whole Foods poster warning customers that only four units of frozen pizza can be purchased to "support all customers."

"When we live in uncertain times, as many of us are in right now, we are seeing an increase in consumers turning to beloved comfort foods," says Ashley Lind, director of demand science for Conagra Brands, one of the pizzas from Celeste, pizza's mom, whose frozen pizza The business has grown more than 100 percent from a year ago.

"Frozen pizza marks many of these boxes for consumers," he adds.