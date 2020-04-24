Amazon's white-collar workers are beginning to defend their blue-collar colleagues

In November 2018, more than 20,000 Googlers briefly quit their jobs to protest the company's lax treatment of executives who sexually harassed their subordinates. At the time, there was some debate over whether the protest was a singular event that occurred in response to particularly scandalous behavior, or whether it heralded the rise of a new technological workers' movement. Two years later, after prominent actions by tech company employees related to their employers' climate change policies and government contracts, it seems clear that it was the latter, and that the movement has accelerated along with the pandemic. COVID-19.

One place where this has been true is Amazon, where employees working in warehouse and delivery jobs face some of the most dangerous working conditions of any tech giant right now. This was true even before the coronavirus began to spread worldwide, but it is now particularly true. Amazon employees became ill, died and were fired after complaining about working conditions. On Thursday, the company announced its largest outbreak to date, with more than 30 workers contracting the disease in a warehouse in New Jersey.

Amazon denies retaliating against the workers' organization and has implemented measures aimed at reducing the risk of workers becoming ill during the pandemic. But those efforts have not satisfied some members of their own white-collar workforce, who have begun organizing on behalf of their blue-collar colleagues. Those efforts took the form of a digital calendar invitation, the calendar invitation disappeared, and now we have a trap on our hands. Shirin Ghaffary has the story in Recode:

Several of Amazon's corporate employees are urging thousands of their colleagues to challenge their employer by taking this Friday from mass work to meet virtually and discuss how to push for more rights for the company's warehouse workers during the Covid pandemic – 19. Now, several Amazon employees have told Recode that virtual event invitations have mysteriously disappeared from their calendars and inboxes. The workers told Recode that they believe Amazon management removed the event in a bid to nullify a growing collaboration between corporate and warehouse-level employees on workers' rights and environmental concerns for workers. Amazon declined to comment when asked if it had removed the event.

As Ghaffary points out, the missing meeting is likely to escalate tensions at the company, where leaked emails earlier this month already showed growing dissent about the company's treatment of work problems in its workforce.

As chaos has rocked Amazon in the past few weeks, I've often wondered where Jeff Bezos has been in all of this. The CEO has largely avoided working on the company's day-to-day operations for years, according to a 2018 interview with Forbes. As Karen Weise reports in a revealing piece in the New York TimesCOVID-19 has attracted him again, but only gradually and with little direct communication to the outside world.

For one thing, I am not going to argue that there is only one "right,quot; way that the CEO of a tech giant should be spending his time right now. They all have heartbreaking and conflicting demands on their day, and deciding what to delegate and what to do yourself is a minefield for anyone with a leadership role.

On the other hand, it has been clear for more than a month that Amazon's most acute crisis is in its warehouses, and the CEO's late attention to that crisis has had measurable effects. This anecdote from Weise's story will stay with me for a long time:

On April 8, when the virus had spread to more than 50 Amazon facilities, Mr. Bezos made a Surprise visit to a Whole Foods store and an Amazon store, both near Dallas, that the company filmed. He then asked other executives why masks were not required, which the company had finally obtained, according to a person involved in the response. A few days later, Amazon told its warehouse workers that they had to wear masks.

Something for Amazon's white-collar workers to discuss on Friday, assuming their employer doesn't find a new way to prevent them from meeting.

Urgency

Jay Rosen is one of the top press critics in the United States, and last week came up with some great ideas for improving COVID-19 coverage. One of them was the creation of what he calls an "urgency index,quot;: a dynamic and public list of the most urgent problems a publication covers. He writes:

Think of it as an answer to the question, "Why in the public arena should I be more concerned?" Or, "What do we need to monitor to stay reasonably well informed during this crisis?"

For an alarming moment, the question of how to distribute your concerns has never felt more relevant. And as a reader, we believe you should know what your journalists are most concerned about.

Last year, we published a public guide to the interface That includes a list of the technology and democracy related questions that we follow most closely. The idea has always been to update that list as our coverage priorities change, and it is now clear that the most important intersection of technology and democracy this year will come in how Silicon Valley responds to the pandemic.

That doesn't mean we completely change our focus: We are still deeply interested in stories about privacy regulation, competition, and the role technology giants will play in the 2020 elections. But in recent weeks it has become clear how All of those stories are now, at least in part, pandemic stories. And a guide to what we cover should reflect that.

So: we are going to create an urgency index and we would like to receive your comments. Here is our initial effort to catalog the most pressing issues in pandemic response in relation to our coverage here at the interface.

Tests. How can testing be more accurate and widely available? Isolation. We, parts of the country, are preparing to reopen, where will we put people with new infections? Track contacts. Will the technological solutions to identify possible infections through contact tracking help significantly in the response? What risks do they present? Work. How are technology employers dealing with their workforce during this period? Global recession. Who is losing his job? Which companies go bankrupt? Disinformation. How are technology platforms used to spread harmful misinformation, hate speech, and other bad content? How are they helping you with algorithmic promotion? What damages are resulting? Privacy. How are technology companies trying to reduce the impact of the pandemic that affects and potentially damages individual privacy? Competition. How are technology companies using this period to consolidate their power and eliminate competitors? Elections. What role do technology companies play to protect the integrity of our choices during the pandemic? Innovation. What is Silicon Valley inventing in an effort to end the pandemic or improve our quality of life during it?

That is our current top 10. Some other things that seem urgent to us include: what can we learn from what other countries are doing? What cultural changes is accelerating the global culture of working from home? How do we find ways to laugh and be happy during this horrible time?

Now is your turn. What should we take more seriously? What is not so important to you? And what is completely missing? Just reply to this message or send an email to [email protected] and [email protected] We will update you next week.

⬆️ Upward trend: Twitter It will eliminate misleading tweets related to COVID-19 that could incite people to engage in "harmful activities." Tweets that incite people to damage 5G infrastructure, because they believe the 5G launch is related to the spread of COVID019, are included in the new guide. (Jay Peters / The edge)

Pandemic

⭐The first version of Apple and Google The cross-platform contact tracking API should be available to developers starting next week. It is the first phase of a two-part plan to implement the system, reports TechCrunch & # 39; s Darrell Etherington:

The second part of the plan is to issue a system update to create contact tracking at the operating system level. The subscription would be managed on the device, and both Android And iOS smartphones with this switch enabled could automatically participate in local contact tracking efforts, whether or not they have specific health agency apps installed. Apple and Google clarified in a question and answer session about the system that users would still have to download and install a public health application from their local authority in case their phone notifies them of a possible contact, so that they can obtain additional information. about next steps from a trusted source.

The coronavirus crisis is not over in Georgia, but Republican Governor Brian Kemp has decided it is time to reopen parts of the economy anyway. Tomorrow, gyms, hair salons, hair salons, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and nail salons may resume some operations. On Monday, theaters, social clubs, and restaurant dining will also be able to start again. The situation is forcing people to choose between their health and their work. (Emily Stewart / Vox)

Federal researcher and vaccine development expert Rick Bright says he was removed from his post at the Department of Health and Human Services after objecting to the agency's efforts to push the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. So far, there is no evidence that the drug, promoted by President Trump, can treat COVID-19 effectively and safely. (Nicole Wetsman / The edge)

As of April 21, a total of 280 startups have laid off 21,609 employees since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. The pace of layoffs also appears to have slowed, but job cuts among new companies continue. (Mary Ann Azevedo / Crunchbase)

Some Amazon Sellers say the company has overstepped its regulation on false claims and price increases. Legitimate products and over-the-counter medications are caught online. (Cale Guthrie Weissman / ModernRetail)

Amazon It has been frustrating for many customers to use during the pandemic, but Prime is more popular than ever. Sales of Amazon The main memberships in the USA USA They increased 10 percent year-over-year during the weeks of March 16 and 23. (Jason Del Rey / Recode)

As plain Facebook By cracking down on misinformation about the coronavirus, the platform allows advertisers to take advantage of ads targeting people the company believes are interested in "pseudoscience." According to the company's ad portal, the pseudoscience interest category contained more than 78 million people. (Aaron Sankin / The market)

The French authorities are demanding that Apple and Google ease privacy restrictions to allow the government to use your technology to participate in contact tracing. Previously, France had been one of Big Tech's harshest critics and fined Google $ 57 million for violating privacy laws last year. We included an article about this earlier this week, but it's crazy enough that I want to make sure I include a separate piece that's specifically about how crazy it is. (Mike Masnick / Techdirt)

Twitter Trending topics amplified the tweets by mocking a photo of someone with a sign saying "COVID-19 is a lie." Without context, he ended up making unscientific sentiment seem influential rather than absurd, this piece argues (Will Oremus / OneZero).

Instacart He sent a cease and desist order to a website that claimed to automatically search for free delivery slots on the platform and complete user orders for them. Since then, the website has been closed, but it illustrates the distances that grocery shoppers must travel these days to schedule a delivery.

Six weeks after a national work-from-home experiment, the boundaries between work and life have almost completely disappeared. The workday is now three hours longer and people are tired and stressed. (Michelle F Davis and Jeff Green / Bloomberg)

A group of academics has asked social media companies to preserve the misinformation data on the coronavirus so they can study how it affects public health. The group sent a letter urging companies to preserve the data, even as they remove the misinformation. I really hope Facebook can find a way to preserve privacy to do this, as it looks like the data could be invaluable to researchers. (Adi Robertson / The edge)

High school students celebrate graduation party at Tik Tok. They dress up, play music, and try to participate in a cultural initiation rite that has become remarkably apocalyptic in the pandemic. I feel bad for so many people right now, and high school and college graduates are at the top of that list. (Kaitlyn Tiffany / The atlantic)

Boston Dynamics' Spot robot is helping hospitals remotely treat patients with coronavirus. The robot is already in use at a Boston hospital. The company now has ambitious plans to expand the use of its robots to help healthcare workers during the pandemic. (Nick Statt / The edge)

Shelter-in-Place is taking a look at celebrity homes on Instagram Live and Zoom. They are … pretty pretty! (Julia Alexander / The edge)

Next to and Walmart They are teaming up to launch a new "Neighbors Helping Neighbors,quot; program to make it easier for vulnerable community members to get the things they need from Walmart. The new in-app feature will allow Nextdoor users to post to groups associated with their local Walmart store to request shopping assistance. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)

The family of a man who spoke out against the shelter orders at the scene, then died of COVID-19, had to cancel the live broadcast of his funeral after his social media posts went viral. Just a terribly sad story in all dimensions here. (Tasneem Nashrulla / Buzzfeed)

Ruler

⭐ Google Announced that it will require all advertisers to verify their identities before placing ads on the platform. Since 2018, the company has implemented this rule for political advertisers who want to run election announcements. Here's Megan Graham on CNBC:

Existing advertisers will have 30 days once notified to complete the verification process, as the company is doing the rollout in phases, according to a spokeswoman. If they don't submit the documents by then, Google said it will suspend the advertiser's account and ability to run ads until they provide it.

⭐Amazon Employees say they collected data on vendors' products to launch competing products. The company has long claimed, even before Congress, that it does not use information it collects from outside vendors. This story has implications for the company's ongoing antitrust investigations. Dana Mattioli in The Wall Street Journal has the scoop:

Amazon has said it has restrictions to prevent its private-label executives from accessing specific vendor data on its Marketplace, where millions of companies around the world offer their products. In interviews, former employees and a current employee said those rules were not applied uniformly. Employees found ways to avoid them, according to some former employees, who said using such data was a common practice that was openly discussed at the meetings they attended. "We knew we shouldn't," said a former employee who accessed the data and described a usage pattern for launching and benefiting Amazon products. "But at the same time, we are making Amazon-branded products and we want them to be sold."

Facebook going to show the location of "high reach,quot; Facebook pages and Instagram accounts in order to give people more information about the authenticity of the content in their feeds. The company says the function aims to maintain honesty in electoral messages. This is great. (Ashley Carman / The edge)

Facebook and Amazon led Big Tech companies in lobbying spending in the first quarter of 2020. Facebook increased spending by 19 percent from the last quarter to $ 5.3 million, while Amazon spent 3 percent more than the Last quarter at $ 4.3 million. (Lauren Feiner / CNBC)

Industry

Snap plans to raise at least $ 750 million through a private debt offering. CEO Evan Spiegel said the money will help "further strengthen our balance sheet, allowing Snap the flexibility to continue investing in the long-term growth of our business, even if difficult conditions continue." (Sara Fischer / Axios)

Focus It has surpassed 300 million participants at the daily Zoom meeting. That's 50 percent more than the 200 million the company reported earlier this month. The news indicates that the platform is not suffering too much from its known security deficiencies. At what point do we start talking about Zoom in the same breath as our other great social networks? (Basically I'm already doing this) (Tom Warren / The edge)

Google Meet's new Zoom-like gallery view is spreading across the globe. Previously, you could only see four people on screen at a time. With Meet's new tiled layout, you can see 16 call participants at once. (Jay Peters / The edge)

Otter.ai automated transcription service now integrates directly into Focus Calls to transcribe meetings on the go. During a meeting, anyone on the call can click the "Otter.ai Live Transcript,quot; button within their Zoom window to open the Live Video Meeting Notes. (Jon Porter / The edge)

Things to do

Things to take care of online during quarantine.

Today, all we would like you to do is send us feedback on our proposed urgency rating. We promise fun things will come back on Monday … if you meet our demands.

And finally…

