Amazon will require warehouse workers to request permission to stay home starting May 1

Amazon is changing its unpaid vacation policies starting next month, according to a report by Bloomberg. On May 1, hourly employees, the vast majority of whom are among the company's approximately 250,000 warehouse workers who cannot work from home, must apply for an unpaid leave of absence to continue staying home if they do not They want to work for fear of their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the coronavirus crisis, Amazon hourly workers in its distribution centers and warehouses have been able to stay home without pay and retain their jobs. For those who reported to work and became ill, or who came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Amazon has been offering two weeks of paid time off.

"If any team member is unable or unwilling to work a scheduled shift, they can use unlimited free time without paying until April without penalty, and we support it if someone chooses to stay home," the statement read. Original Amazon blog post in March. worker safety measures.

Amazon says people who live with them or are high-risk individuals will be eligible to leave

Amazon now says employees must start reporting to work or applying for a license, and the requirements for the license include having an existing health condition or living with someone who does, the logic being that those people are at high risk for complications. due to COVID-10. All others must report to work, according to Bloomberg

It is unclear whether workers who are not eligible for such leave but who choose not to report to work will still be subject to termination. However, the policy will apply to both part-time and full-time workers. Bloomberg reports. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company also said in March that it would increase its hourly wages by $ 2 an hour for workers in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and various parts of Europe. That hourly employee pay rise from the $ 15-an-hour minimum the company delayed in October 2018 to $ 17. Earlier today, Amazon announced an extension of that temporary pay raise from late April to May 16. . The company says the cost of its salary increases is estimated at $ 700 million.

"We have extended the hourly pay increase detailed below through May 16. We are also extending double overtime pay in the United States and Canada. These extensions increase our total investment in pay during COVID-19 to nearly $ 700 million for our employees and partners per hour, "read an update to Amazon's blog post about worker safety measures released today.

"Additionally, we are providing flexibility with licensing options, including expanding the policy to cover COVID-19 circumstances such as high-risk individuals or school closings," the update continues. "We continue to see high demand during this difficult time and the team is doing an amazing job for our clients and the community."