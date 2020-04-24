Amazon tech workers are calling in sick to protest the COVID-19 response

Amazon tech workers are calling in sick today in protest of the company's treatment of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The action, which will consist of a series of live-streamed speakers rather than a physical rally, is a sign that protests at Amazon warehouses have galvanized parts of the company's white-collar workforce.

The protest is in part the result of Amazon's aggressive response to the workers' organization. In the past few weeks, Amazon has fired six workers who called for better security precautions during the pandemic, including two longtime user experience designers. Both were prominent members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and had publicly expressed their support for improving warehouse conditions. The two tech workers, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, were fired shortly after a colleague sent an email inviting employees to an online event with warehouse workers talking about their experience. (That employee had already notified two weeks in advance, but his access to the network had ended, says Costa). More than 1,500 employees confirmed their attendance at the event, but it was quickly removed from their calendars along with email.

"I was so shocked that I was shaking," says Costa, who spent 15 years at the company and was fired in a short video call. Costa says the Human Resources representative told her that she had violated the company's no-request policy, possibly referring to an email about the warehouse's working conditions that she and Cunningham sent to colleagues in late March. She believes she was fired for speaking out, and that the layoffs show how threatened Amazon is by the prospect of its tech workforce collaborating with warehouse employees from whom they are generally isolated. "They are absolutely isolated, and intentionally," says Costa. "Obviously, we set foot on sacred ground when we had this brilliant idea of ​​connecting those two groups."

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the company supports "the right of all employees to criticize their employers' working conditions, but that does not come with general immunity against each and every internal policy." The spokesman said Amazon fired Cunningham and Costa for "repeatedly violating internal policies," but did not specify which ones. Amazon did not comment on the deleted emails and calendar events.

The panel advanced and was attended by approximately 400 employees, along with warehouse workers from Minnesota, California, Poland, and elsewhere. But the layoffs led employees to organize a second event, this one a protest. "It's like a strike, but in COVID times, because we really can't go out together," says Costa of the sick. Instead, they will have a number of speakers, warehouse workers, as well as writers Naomi Klein and Bill McKibben, who will speak about the pandemic, the climate crisis, racism, and Amazon's retaliation against workers. It will be broadcast live throughout the day. "You can come for 10 minutes or stay for the day, or stay home and watch friends repetitions. We don't care, but we actually have proper programming, "says Costa.

The second event also met with resistance from Amazon. On Tuesday night, an employee emailed an invitation that was quickly removed. A Seattle software engineer who asked to remain anonymous "given Amazon's recent history of retaliation,quot; checked his email after receiving the invitation, only to have it disappear ten minutes later. He had found the previous panel "revealing," particularly the disparity in the way tech workers and warehouse workers are treated during the pandemic: while he and his colleagues were sent home immediately after a coronavirus case was confirmed. At Amazon headquarters, warehouse workers are not unaware when coworkers test positive and social distancing is applied randomly.

"Now that Amazon is firing tech workers for trying to connect with logistics workers, and going so far as to remove calendar invitations to events where tech workers can hear directly about the conditions of warehouse workers , makes you wonder, if they're keeping everyone safe, what do they have to hide? says the engineer.

Amazon has spoken about the security measures it has instituted in the course of the pandemic. In previous statements, the company has touted the "extreme measures,quot; it has taken to keep its workers safe, including mandatory social distancing, increased cleanliness, and more than a hundred changes in policies and operations.

But workers say security measures have been far from adequate. Their jobs still often bring them very close to each other, and people continue to get sick. Yesterday, workers at JFK8, the Staten Island fulfillment center that was the site of the first strike, received a notification that seven employees had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total count to at least 27, according to the alerts seen by The edge. Amazon has declined to say how many workers in how many facilities have fallen ill, so workers and activists have stayed to compile alert statistics and news reports. The United for Respect group says at least 130 facilities have confirmed cases of coronavirus, some with more than 30 workers diagnosed with the virus.

Amazon has a history of aggressive response to worker organization. Earlier this week, Business Insider reported that the company uses a heat map to predict which Whole Foods locations are most likely to unionize. However, the company has never needed more workers as it rushes to hire tens of thousands of people to meet the growing demand and replace workers who have chosen to stay home. The result has been a dissonant public response. After JFK8 workers left, Amazon fired the organizer, dismissed protesters' claims, and then made many of the changes they had asked for. A note later obtained by Vice revealed that executives plan to defame organizer Christian Smalls and make him "the face of the entire union / organizing movement." At all times, Amazon has publicly referred to its workers as "heroes."

The company has also fired open warehouse workers in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. Amazon denies that these layoffs are related to worker activism, instead pointing to policy violations. But employees say the policies selectively apply to targeted organizers. After the workers left for Chicago, several of them were criticized for violating a 6-foot social distancing rule, even though the inability to maintain social distancing in the warehouse was part of the reason they were protesting. (Employees at the facility filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, which is investigating the claims.) "All the reasons they are giving for newsrooms are problems that occur on a daily basis, but they are only directed at people who participated in the action," says one worker there. "It is clearly retaliation."

That worker is optimistic about the sick. "I think it's a great organization to connect tech and warehouse workers. We all have the same employer, just different workplaces and conditions," he says. "They are expanding the perspective on how to organize and collaborate with warehouse workers. , and Amazon sees it and is attacking them for that. "

In the past, Amazon has been more tolerant of dissent among its tech workers, opting for warnings rather than layoffs. That seems to have changed in recent weeks, with the firing of Costa and Cunningham. But it is unclear if this will be a sustainable strategy for Amazon. The company's storage system is highly regulated in a way that makes workers easy to replace, even more so in a bad economy. The job market for engineers is much more competitive; they have more influence and can leave more easily.

"I have also seen many coworkers respond with outrage and dismay at the company's retaliation against workers who have tried to sound the safety alarm," says the Seattle engineer. "Amazon claims to value dissent, but they have tried to silence workers to protect their own image, which runs counter to everything tech workers are taught about leadership." (One of the company's fourteen leadership principles is "Have a backbone; disagree and commit.")

"Tech workers are not used to being threatened by their employer, emails and calendar invitations are removed when Amazon wants to silence someone, firing high-ranking employees to save face," says the engineer. "It surprised a lot of people. It will make us all wonder whether or not we still want to work here. "

Costa plans to continue her activism from abroad, both on the climate and on workers' rights, which she sees as intertwined. Despite her dismissal, she still thinks like a long-time employee: Speaking of Amazon, she was referring to the company with "us,quot; before she discovered herself, and expresses her displeasure at what she sees as a missed opportunity in the coronavirus response. from Amazon.

"No company is benefiting more than Amazon right now, the action is reaching a record high, and they could also have been the hero in people's hearts, they could have set the bar high for how essential workers are treated in COVID moment, ”she says. "I was really trying to make Amazon a better company, for my children and for the company I worked for for 15 years."