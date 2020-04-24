Amazon loses appeal of French order to stop selling non-essential items

PARIS – Amazon lost an appeal on Friday of a French court decision ordering the e-commerce giant to stop delivering non-essential items in France during the coronavirus crisis to protect workers, raising questions about the immediate future of its business in the country.
According to the ruling, Amazon can only deliver health items, food, pet food and electronic products until it conducts a risk assessment of its sites with the French unions, which have He clashed with Amazon for refusing to compromise with them on health protocols to protect employees from the threat of the virus in Amazon warehouses.
The court said Amazon would be fined 100,000 euros, or about $ 108,000 for each delivery that does not meet the requirement. The court said it would review Amazon's progress in a month.
In a statement, Amazon said it had "noted the result,quot; and that the decision had "stumped,quot; it. That added in a statement on Twitter It was evaluating the consequences for its businesses and employees in France, as well as the impact on its consumers and the numerous French small and medium-sized companies that sell on its platform.
Friday's decision increases the stakes for Amazon in France, where unions wield enormous power and have been tapping into the coronavirus crisis to pressure companies on employee rights. Amazon also faces increasing scrutiny in the United States about the effectiveness of the security measures it has used to protect employees from the coronavirus in trying to meet high order demand.
Last week, Amazon criticized French unions that filed the case in court, saying it had provided "concrete evidence,quot; that it had worked to strengthen security measures at warehouses in France. Frederic Duval, chief executive of Amazon France, told French television last week that the company had spent "colossal amounts,quot; on health precautions, including sanitary gels and face masks.
The lower court did not order Amazon to close its French warehouses, but the online giant decided to do so because the court threatened it with a € 1 million fine for each day it failed to comply with the ruling.
Employees were told to stay home, and Amazon informed customers in France that their orders would be served by warehouses in Germany, Belgium, and other European countries.
Friday's ruling still allows Amazon to deliver a restricted range of products from its French warehouses, but requires that it restart the entire warehouse risk assessment in consultation with unions.
The Versailles court upheld the lower court's decision that Amazon had failed to provide adequate sanitary conditions in certain areas of the workplace, including locker rooms and entrances. It also confirmed a union demand that Amazon take into account the mental well-being of employees who work for fear of getting sick, including reorganizing work schedules and work teams to ease coercion.
The ruling points to a critical dilemma companies face during the pandemic, said Lionel Vuidard, a labor lawyer in the Paris office of the Linklaters law firm.
"The decision raises the question: How do you balance two principles, which is to protect the health and safety of employees while keeping the business running and preserving jobs?" Mr. Vuidard said.
One way or another, the court ruling on Friday was "strict," Vuidard said. Amazon had implemented a series of measures to preserve the health and safety of its employees, but failed to consult with employee and union representatives, a condition for doing business in France.
Not everyone is happy with the union's lawsuit. Many Amazon workers are concerned about losing their jobs in a French economy that has been hit by a month-long quarantine to contain the virus. This week, about 15,000 workers signed a petition urging the reopening of the distribution centers.
"The unions did not ask us what we thought," said Priscilla Soares, one of two employees at an Amazon site in northern France who initiated the petition.
