Amazon hires former Palomar executive Davide Nardini as Italian-scripted boss – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is close to completing its line of European content executives after hiring Davide Nardini as its Italian-scripted boss.

Nardini joins Italian producer Palomar, the company behind John Turturro and Rupert Everett & # 39; s The name of the rose.

Nardini, who grew up between Italy, Spain and France, has been responsible for international activities in Palomar, working on an adaptation by Robert Saviano. The Paranza Dei Bambinias well as his television series Gadaffi, which is produced in association with eOne.

Before that, he created a cinema in Rome and the first video-on-demand service for independent European films for Telecom Italia.

On Amazon, she will report to Nicole Morganti, a former head of Amazon Unscripted who was recently promoted to head of originals, Italy, and finally Georgia Brown, her head of European originals.

Their hiring comes three months after the Italian arm of the digital platform revealed its first stretch of scripted originals, at an event attended by Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. Show includes vintage drama Bang bang baby, produced by Wildside and The Apartment and the comedy set in Rome Vita da Carlo (Life as Carlo).

In October at Mipcom, Brown, during an opening speech, told Up News Info that he was looking for a scripted boss in Italy.