Amazon: Court in France tells Amazon what it can offer customers – Latest news

A French court on Friday rejected the appeal of US online retailer Amazon against a ruling that restricts what it can offer during the coronavirus crisis.

Amazon must limit deliveries in France to IT products, health items, food and pet food, the Versailles Court of Appeals said, adding that for every delivery that does not meet this requirement, Amazon would face a 100,000-euro fine. ($ 108,020.00).

Confirming the initial ruling, the court said the restrictions should be in place while Amazon evaluates and improves its health measures to prevent the 10,000 people it employs at six warehouses from contracting the COVID-19 disease.

"We will assess the consequences of this decision for our business, our employees, our customers in France and the many small and medium-sized companies that trust Amazon to grow their business," the group's French subsidiary said in a written statement. .

The subsidiary closed its stores in the country on April 16. He extended his closure twice and said they would close until April 25 inclusive.

The world's largest online retailer faces increasing scrutiny as it juggles an increase in online orders during worldwide government blockades to curb the pandemic and employee safety, and France has become an important battlefield.

The legal battle in France highlighted how companies may struggle to move forward while protecting their workers, just as companies across Europe need to figure out how to allow staff to safely return to offices and factories once they get up. The restrictions.

The dispute has also accentuated losses for some French companies that still managed to sell and ship through Amazon, despite a scandal over whether some products are truly essential.

