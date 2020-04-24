Alleged NBA side girl YoungBoy speaks despite YaYa Mayweather's denial

Instagram

A woman featured in the Instagram story video of the hit creator & # 39; Outside Today & # 39; He admits his presence at the rapper's house, after his girlfriend YaYa claims that it was she who was seen with him.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again You could be caught in another drama that involves girls in your life. On Thursday, April 23, she posted a video on Instagram Stories showing her life in domestic quarantine. Everything was innocent if he had not introduced a woman, who is not his girlfriend YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather.

The woman, whose face was hidden behind YoungBoy's head, appeared to be lying behind or on top of the rapper, who filmed the video with his phone's camera in the mirror, while playing on his own phone. The same woman is also believed to have shared her photo taken in the same corner of the Baton Rouge-born star's room.

Just a few hours later, YoungBoy posted another video, this time with his girlfriend YaYa. The uncomfortable clip shows the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. putting a mask on her boyfriend's face while he holds a lit cigarette.

Due to the presence of both girls in YoungBoy's crib at around the same time, some people speculated that they had a sort of three-way relationship. "Sisters wives of Baton Rouge," the trio dubbed it. Another believes that "they are undoubtedly in a polygamous relationship."

Realizing this, YaYa tried to clear things up by stating that the woman seen in both videos was her. He went to Twitter to address the speculation and wrote, "That was me in the two videos in the story, he's not 'Yaya there too'." She added, "Let's be very clear, Yaya has been here. and the ONLY one here dpwm. "

<br />

However, the other woman featured in the YoungBoy video has spoken up and contradicts YaYa's claim. Taking her own Instagram stories, she admitted to her presence at the "Valuable Pain" spitter's house, though she denied being in a polygamous relationship with the couple.

"BUT I just know … I will never 'hurt' myself with a woman … or be in the same house. That is wild and a murder of my character," he said. "No one is killing me like this. PERIOD." The girl, who uses dreasymone as her Instagram name, added in another post: "The story was untrue … I never denied my presence. Relax."

YoungBoy, meanwhile, remains silent in the face of the confusion that has begun.

If the polygamous claim is true, it is interesting considering that YaYa seems to have little or no tolerance for another woman who is involved with her boyfriend. Earlier this month, YaYa was arrested for allegedly stabbing YoungBoy's baby mom, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, when YaYa went to YoungBoy's home in Houston, Texas.