"All Good Things" Writer and Producer Marc Smerling Releases Truth Media – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Smerling, who co-wrote and produced the drama starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst, All the good things, launched Truth Media, a Brooklyn-based television and podcast production company. The goal of the newly formed company is to continue expanding the way people think about true crime. Their goal is to partner with writers, journalists, and audio storytellers to create podcasts about real crimes to become television series.

Smerling is the producer behind Catfish as well as an Emmy winner for the popular HBO crime documentary The Jinx: the life and death of Robert Durst.

"Catfish It is a film that we expand to a television series. All the good things it's a movie that we expanded into a television series, "Smerling said." You spend so much time so deeply immersed in these stories that they are hard to put down. "

The inaugural project is A desert of error, A five-part non-fiction series produced by Blumhouse Television for FX Networks. Smerling will direct and serve as executive producer. With the participation of Errol Morris and based on his book of the same name, the series surrounds one of the most publicized true crimes of the last century, the murder of the family of the army surgeon and the green beret Jeffrey MacDonald in Fort Bragg in 1970. MacDonald was later convicted of committing the murders and is serving a life sentence, although he continues to maintain his innocence.

The series will be accompanied by Morally indefensible, a podcast series based on writer Joe McGinniss' journey to tell the story nearly thirty years before Errol Morris told the story. It will launch in the months prior to the broadcast of the FX TV series.

"For many reasons, this story caught the attention of the public. Therefore, there have been multiple television series and books written about it. We wanted to re-investigate with an eye toward this entire narrative to see if the narrative replaced reality." Smerling said.

Smerling, nominated for an Oscar for the 2003 documentary Capturing the Friedmans, ReaCreated‌ ‌and‌ ‌ hosted‌ ‌Crimetown with Zac Stuart-Pontier.

"I wanted to continue telling stories of crimes that went much deeper and had something bigger to say about who we are," added Smerling. "Crime is nothing but the purest distillation of the dark side of human experience."

Smerling and Truth are represented by UTA.