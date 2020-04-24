Alicia Silverstone employs her son when recreating Paul McCartney's iconic vegan ad for PETA

Instagram

Alice Silverstone and your son has recreated Paul MCCARTNEY and Linda McCartneyThe iconic PETA & # 39; Go Veggie & # 39; ad to urge people to give up meat during coronavirus blockade.

The star of "Clueless" and the eight-year-old bear stand side by side in the & # 39; Go Veggie & # 39; and & # 39; Stop Eating Animals & # 39 ;, like the previous ones. The Beatles Star and his late wife did so almost 30 years ago, as part of a new campaign urging everyone to strengthen their immune systems and help prevent the spread of deadly animal-borne diseases that originate in meat markets by eliminating the meat from their diets.

McCartney agrees that there has never been a better time to make the change: "The meat trade threat to our health may stop, and there are hopeful signs that people are beginning to realize that this must be done to ensure a brighter future for our children. " and yours ".

Silverstone adds: "I have been fortunate to be an activist alongside Paul for the past 25 years, and he is simply an incredible man and an incredible heart. I am so sad that I was not able to meet his beautiful wife, Linda. But doing something in his honor is extraordinary. "