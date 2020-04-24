Alicia Keys pays tribute to Covid-19 heroes with new song

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; No One & # 39; dedicates his latest musical offer called & # 39; Good Job & # 39; to the anonymous heroes who have stepped forward and had an impact during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alicia Keys It has partnered with CNN's Heroes campaign to honor those fighting on the front lines amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The hitmaker released her new song "Good Job" on Thursday, April 23, 2020, and told CNN that the song was originally written months ago as a tribute to the unrecognized heroes in Keys' life.

"It has always been such a personal and moving song," he said. "And every time I play it, I want to cry because I think about my mother, I think about my grandmother, I think about my friends who can't make ends meet."

However, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the words took on a different meaning, and Alicia, 39, wanted to share the tune for healthcare professionals, frontline workers, parents, teachers and all the others that have intensified during public health. crisis.

"A lot of times people don't feel like they're doing a good job. They feel underwater and like there's never a brighter day," he said. "Let's fast-forward so far, where are we now, and it's almost as if the song was written for this and I didn't know it."

The song will serve as the theme for a new CNN Heroes campaign in celebration of the common people who emerged as a hero during the Covid-19 crisis. As part of the initiative, visitors to CNN platforms will be invited to share photos and videos of people from their communities that make a difference during the coronavirus blockade.