Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor and other stars wish Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is known for its electric power, humble nature, and energetic performances. He is a star that everyone loves to love. Varun has some interesting projects in his kitty currently, the actor will be seen in Cooli No. 1, Ekkis and some other projects that are in process. Varun celebrates his 33rdrdhis birthday is today. And while the actor made sure to celebrate with his family last night while cutting his birthday cake, many of his entertainment friends and colleagues wished the actor special messages on social media.

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and many others wished Varun a happy birthday in his own way by posting photos with him and videos. Take a look at all his posts below. We wish the star a first-class birthday.