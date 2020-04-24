Alexis Skyy's former Bestie Ikey continues to expose her on social media and threatens to release more receipts

Wow chili! Alexis Skyy and her former best friend and business partner Ikey have recently had a serious fight, and he is spilling his tea on all social media. Just when fans thought he had finished exposing Alexis, he posted on social media that he had more … and will release all receipts if she pushes him to.

Earlier this week, Alexis Skyy and her former best friend Ikey apparently had a fight that spread to social media, with him spilling all the dirt on some of his deepest secrets. While answering questions from fans on Instagram about Alexis courtesy of his new page The Vault Uncut, Ikey stated that Alexis currently has a man who pays the bill for his new business.

When a fan asked how Alexis launched her new business adventure, Ikey replied with "Some white guy he just met and is using for everything." However, it did not stop there. When another Instagram user asked why Alexis ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Trouble, Ikey revealed that it was allegedly due to jealousy over Lori Harvey's publication on social media.

He ended the initial questions and answers with a warning to her:

"Once I don't like you … I will never respect you … & Once the respect is gone … the lack of respect comes to light."

Well, he's back with more, and now he's threatening to release more information about her after he says he's repeatedly called his mother to get to the bottom of things.

Ikey wrote this in his Instagram stories:

"Alexis, you can stop calling my mother making up lies … and sending B4 threats. As soon as some BSs come, play! You started it by posting that email implying that I accepted money from someone without your knowledge, when you know very well what the deal was! And that's all Ima says, the only reason I asked the questions and answers was because you posted that email hinting at what you did … when you leave him alone, I will too. "

He continued to air Alexis, writing:

“I received a lot of videos, messages and information … from you doing many things. Nothing I threw!

Alexis Skyy has not responded to Ikey's latest posts at this time.

