Alaya F shot Jawaani Jaaneman with a third degree burn

Earlier this year, Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Sharing the screen with talented actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in your first movie can give anyone the chills. But Alaya managed to leave a good impression with his performance. The audience has also welcomed the latest Bollywood contestant with open arms judging by enthusiastic criticism.

During a recent interview with a prominent newspaper, the actor revealed something that left us even more impressed. Alaya said that just three days before the film hit the ground, he suffered a third degree burn on his leg. The actress was in a restaurant where she had ordered a kettle with green tea. As she poured it, she was talking to her friend and accidentally spilled a little on her leg. When she appeared on the set, Saif was surprised to see her in the state. She thought the burn could be covered with a little smart makeup. But they told him it was not an option, as it could lead to an infection. Later, the manufacturers decided to mask it with the help of VFX.

Well, we are quite impressed with your dedication, Alaya.