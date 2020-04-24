Akshay Kumar pays a sincere tribute to COVID warriors with the new version of Teri Mitti

Akshay Kumar and Kesari, star of Parineeti Chopra, hit theaters last year. The songs for the film were a huge hit with the public, and the film also performed well at the box office. Akshay has been doing his part during the coronavirus outbreak with his continued support for the nation. Whether it's breaking a rule during the blockade, contributing to aid funds, or spreading awareness with the help of videos on social media. However, now Akshay decided to do something else during the outbreak that would spread positivity. Dharma Productions' hit Kesari song Teri Mitti has been scolded to pay tribute to the COVID warriors.

The song talks about being together and fighting the virus in unity. He also talks about stopping any kind of violence against white soldiers who work tirelessly day and night to make sure people recover quickly. Sung by B Praak, written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko, the song is moving and will surely bring a sense of pride to all those who are working to get our nation back on track soon.