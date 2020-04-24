Actor & # 39; Equity brings security consultant – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Actors & # 39; Equity Association has hired high-profile safety consultant David Michaels, a former OSHA administrator under President Barack Obama, to advise and help the union develop the steps necessary to reopen Broadway and theaters across the country after the closure of COVID-19.

In an extensive and exclusive interview with Up News Info, Equity CEO Mary McColl explains why the union believed there was a need to bring in an outside security expert, what Equity expects Michaels to investigate, what's next for the actors and directors. from the Broadway scene and the country's regional theater circuit, and the number 1 concern Equity members discuss when they contact the union.

Equity was one of the first in the New York theater community to raise concerns about what would become the coronavirus pandemic: the union began tracking the spread starting in January, making its first public statement on March 2, 10. days before the closure of the entire industry, asking for preparation plans. Subsequently, Equity asked producers to postpone auditions, pressuring New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to prioritize worker safety when he decided to limit public meetings, launched the Curtain Up Fund for emergency financial aid. , joined other unions seeking state aid, and waived quarterly premiums for health coverage from the Equity-League Benefit Fund for May, June, and July.

With Michaels' recruitment, Equity is clearly signaling that the reopening of Broadway will not occur before ensuring worker safety. "We know what only seasonal flu can do to a cast," McColl tells Up News Info, recalling a Chicago theater company that was sidelined in December by strain B flu. Theaters, McColl says, are "inherently dangerous workspaces," with "things over our heads that weigh hundreds or thousands of pounds, things that fly across the stage, tripping cables, traps on the floor." Add a virus, he says, and Equity "knew we needed outside help."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and duration.

DEADLINE: You announce that you have hired David Michaels as a security consultant. What brought you to that decision?

MARY McCOLL: We have been working on safety issues throughout the union's history, ensuring that there is a safe work environment. When I talk to people about live theater, one of the first things I tell them is that the stage and the work on stage and behind the stage are inherently dangerous.

There are things over our heads that weigh hundreds or thousands of pounds, things that fly across the stage, tripping cables, traps on the floor. So add a virus to that inherently dangerous job, particularly a new virus like COVID-19 that seems so dangerous, and we knew we needed outside help. We do not have the ability to speak about epidemiology and virology. We needed to increase our knowledge base. David is a highly respected and knowledgeable worker safety expert, known internationally. We were lucky to have a contact with him. Your additional knowledge along with our current security knowledge is It will help us develop protocols that will make the workplace for our members and everyone in the backstage as safe as possible from this type of virus.

DEADLINE: What exactly is he looking at? The obvious thing that comes to mind is how long the virus can live on various theater surfaces (handrails, seats, and armrests), but what else will Dr. Michaels see that is theater-specific?

McCOLL: By hiring him, we're specifically thinking about where our members work, both onstage and backstage, and those areas are small, compact, with a lot of people working closely. You have Stage and costume staff and our stage management staff.

And then of course you have the actors trying to tell the story of the play and they need to have emotional conversations on stage, they may have to cry, so there are tears involved. And sometimes that makes their noses run, so that's involved. When they are singing, sometimes they spit inadvertently. That happen. How long does the virus live in an accessory and how many people need to touch that accessory? How many times is that accessory used in a 15 minute period? How does it need to be cleaned?

And there is the issue of human interaction, which is the heart of live theater, the human interaction that occurs on stage and behind the scenes. Actors need to change costumes quickly, in order to have contact with costume staff, etc.

so what should we do? How do we change the things we do and what else should we do to keep things safer?

DEADLINE: The question that is on everyone's mind is, when will it be safe? If Dr. Michaels says, Look, this is not going to be safe for X months, where does that put you if some producers want to come back sooner?

McCOLL: This is the reality for us: One of the reasons we are doing this is because we believe that we can help the entire industry build the protocols that we believe will be safe, but we also know that as we move forward with this we need to partner with the employer base because it's in everyone's best interest so that when we reopen we reopen in a way that allows us stay open. I think we have an opportunity to get it right.

Therefore, there are conversations that we know we are going to need to have with employers. And to be honest, right now we have employers who say they want to run trials in early May, and we're working with them to help them understand that unless they can give us the proper plan that ensures they've taken everything into consideration, it will be very difficult for us to tell our members that they should go back to work.

DEADLINE: Are you hearing from the New York producers about coming back so early?

McCOLL: We hear it from producers on the east coast, but not yet from New York City. But we have heard it from both producers on the east coast and producers from half the country.

DEADLINE: That would be Putting actors in situations very similar to what hairdressers and tattooists are going through in Georgia right now: having to choose between health and livelihoods. What do you say to your members?

I'm going to be frank: that's why the workers need a union. That is why actors and stage managers need a union. Yes, it puts our members in a difficult situation. We know that our members want to go back to work as soon as they can. Many of them live from one show to another. Many of them thought they had jobs this year, and all of those jobs are now questionable.

I read this morning that OSHA will perhaps take the position that it is not the employer's job to ensure that workplaces are safe from COVID. And I understand that the upcoming aid bill is going to say that employers are not responsible if employees catch COVID in the workplace, so it only reaffirms the importance of advocates who are willing to defend workers. from United States. . My job is to defend, very specifically, the actors and stage managers, but they are workers, and workers in the United States now need representation, and that's why unions are really important.

Going back to your original question, yes, it puts our members in a very difficult position. Our members have us to be a shield when appropriate, and we have taken a very meaningful approach to our members to let them know that they should call us immediately if a job is offered to them now so that we can give them guidance on how to move forward.

Former OSHA Assistant Secretary of Labor David Michaels says there needs to be federal coronavirus safety recommendations and standards for enforcing employers. "Without that, it's the Wild West" for worker safety, he says. pic.twitter.com/U7LLHz5lgO – CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2020

DEADLINE: In other sectors of the entertainment industry, we are hearing about Force Majeure and whether that will allow producers to terminate contracts. Is that a problem for theater on Broadway or on the road?

McCOLL: We are discovering that producers on Broadway and on the road know the value of keeping their actors together, so they are not terminating contracts but actually asking actors to commit. They can get their shows faster and more fully if they can use the cast that was working on the show at the time the shutdown happened, both on the road and on Broadway. There have been a number of closing announcements on Broadway, a series of tours scheduled to close in mid-summer or June or September that were due to close early, but shows that are pending and are for the most part long would like to keep your casts together, unless you have already been looking to replace a cast or parts of a cast.

DEADLINE: What would you say is the # 1 concern your members are asking you these days?

McCOLL: We all have this general anxiety, so they have general anxiety, and being an actor or stage director is already a career that produces anxiety. They can go from job to job, and being in a place where they aren't sure those jobs are going to be there creates more anxiety, so it's a general thing members are calling us to talk about.

But I think the first level of questions we have now is about health care. For those members who are in orIn your health care plan, will you lose your health care? The second thing people talk about is: “When can I go back to work? And can you get me back to work? AND I don't know if I ever want to go back to work. "Those are the conversations that are happening, because very little is known about COVID-19 and we are learning every day about new things related to treatment or regarding symptoms or with the number of people who have no symptoms at all. This is why we needed to bring someone to help us think about these situations. That is why we believe that Dr. Michaels will be a great addition to the team and we are very grateful that have had the bandwidth to help us while working with other healthcare industries, nurses and doctors who are on the front line We are grateful that you can give us some time to help us solve this.

DEADLINE: Equity released a statement urging COVID to prepare on March 2, 10 days before closing. What caused that? Were you listening to the cast members who were concerned or thought they were sick?

McCOLL: We found out about the virus and knew it would eventually end up in the United States, and we knew it could create a catastrophic problem for the industry. Due to the type of workplace we have, wWe have a non-medical understanding of what happens only with seasonal flu. In early December or late November, there was a cast in Chicago, not on the show. Chicago, but the city of Chicago – working in a theater with a cast of about 17 people, and 12 of them got sick with influenza B strain. And that's not abnormal: the Flu goes through a cast in a very specific way, from member to member to member. They are in closed rooms in the dressing rooms, in nearby rooms on stage, sometimes they kiss, sometimes they dance among themselves. Only by singing standing next to each other can you catch the flu. So a long time ago, Equity started a partnership with Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS to provide free flu shots to our members and with the great help of the Actors Fund, which helps everyone in the entertainment industry, wWe do what we can to prevent such viral infections among our people. Knowing what the common flu can do to a cast and seeing how this virus worked, we knew we had to be looking and thinking about it in January.

DEADLINE: Did you receive any rejection from the producers or owners of theaters, or was there a general consensus that COVID was going to be a massive problem?

McCOLL: Here's the deal, there wasn't a conversation where everyone said they had a general consensus. It was more than everyone was afraid and no one knew exactly what was going to happen. It was an anxiety-producing situation. I think it was important for our members, for the city government and for our employers to get ahead and talk about this early. I think everyone knew there was going to be a big problem, but there wasn't a big conversation about it. meIn these kinds of circumstances, I think Employers do not talk to unions about what they think will happen until they know what will happen. This is why it was so important that we go ahead and signal to our members and employers that we were paying attention, and that we thought there was a problem, and that we expected the government in the city and in the state to be looking at this and taking appropriate action.

DEADLINE: How long are you prepared to stay off stage?

McCOLL: That is almost an existential question. This is the reality: our members want to return to work as soon as possible. We want our members to be able to return to work as soon as possible for any number of reasons, not only because they need the income, but because the theater in every city in the country provides an economic impact that all these cities are going to need. We understand that we are part of a larger infrastructure. All that said, our job as a union and artist advocates and stage managers is to make sure your workplace is as safe as possible. We already work in an inherently dangerous work environment, even removing the virus. And because there are still so many things we don't know, we have to build protocols around what we do know. Employers have told me they don't think they'll produce until 2021, and as I mentioned earlier, we have producers who want to go to rehearsals for a show on May 6. What we know for sure is that we don't know yet what will make the workplace as safe as possible. And that is what we are starting to work with Dr. Michaels on.

DEADLINE: You said that one of the first things your members ask about is medical care. What do you say to them

McCOLL: There are our members who are in Equity-League HHealth fund, which is the fund the union participates. There are members who are covered for an extended period of time due to their job eligibility, and then there are members who have started to drop that plan, unfortunately. That is what we are talking about a lot in the union and we are working hard to try to figure out how to help and give some relief.

New York has kept its exchanges open until May 15, so if people in New York are losing their job-related insurance, they have the option and opportunity to enroll in an Affordable Exchange Assistance Act plan state. There are other states that are also doing it.

The Actors Fund, and again, is a fund for everyone in the entertainment world, which I keep saying because the name can make it seem like it's just for actors – they have a whole department that works with people to help them find coverage for Health. We are lucky to have that as a resource.

Part of the problem is that members are not only losing their health care, but they have also lost their income. Even if they have Cobra protection, they cannot afford Cobra insurance. We are actively advocating for the 100% Cobra subsidy and working across the board on issues like unemployment insurance and access to unemployment insurance. These are things that are happening behind the scenes, behind the curtain that members and the industry don't see.

DEADLINE: Maybe a stupid question, but why would Equity members drop out of Equity-League insurance coverage?

McCOLL: Equity-League Health Fund coverage is based on eligibility based on the number of work weeks. This is how union funds work. There are different types of eligibility rules, but ours is based on the number of work weeks. So if you've worked, for example, for 11 weeks, you qualify for six months of health insurance. If you worked for 19 weeks, you qualify for one year of health insurance, so I can say that we have members who know they are covered until 2021. They have accumulated that eligibility based on the fact that they may be at a Broadway show in long-term, or have enough regional theatrical work that could increase that eligibility.

But those weeks are over, and once that eligibility ends, they are no longer eligible for the health fund. And this is what we are trying to work on to provide relief.

DEADLINE: How long can unions continue, financially, if the shutdown continues?

McCOLL: That is a very difficult question and a very sad question to answer. Could

continue for six months, eight months, 12 months – It could last that long. Right now, there are people who have been guaranteed health coverage until March or April of next year, so those people would have some form of health coverage.

But each producer went from having income to having no income. Unions went from having dues paying memberships, which is what keeps our business running and allows us to provide services to members, all of that earnings just stopped.

And even with all the public policy work we're doing and the outreach we're doing to the entire government, the Payroll Protection Act law that went into effect that allowed loans for small businesses, the Care Act that allowed loans for small businesses to happen, unions excluded. Therefore, we cannot apply for or receive one of those small business loans even though we have employees and would be looking to keep them employed. So unions, if this shutdown spans a significant period of time, they're really going to have to find new ways to do business to stay in place. If OSHA is not going to step up and protect workers, workers need someone to protect them. And if the government is going to walk away from its responsibility, then it is even more important that the unions are here.

I think that even if we could start again in September, we know that there will be challenges with the audience wanting to come to the theater, want to meet in large groups, and we've already been talking to employers who are trying to think of that part of the business in a way. really creative, artists who think about the art form and how we can bring the art form to the world in a creative way. Can they sell half the house on paper tickets for those who are willing to go to the theater, and the other half of the house on a virtual ticket where people who stay home can watch the show on a sheltered platform by password, so that producers are not losing ticket revenue due to social distancing. We are having these conversations all the time now.

I return to my statement that it will be very important that when we return, we do it right the first time. However, when will that be, I don't know. I reiterate the real importance of not rushing this, the real importance of taking a minute and looking at it from all sides and ensuring that every part of the industry is safe for workers and safe for the audience, and that we have been thoughtful and intentional about how bring the industry back into play. We need the time to develop the appropriate protocols and procedures.

DEADLINE: Why do you say you have an opportunity to do this?

McCOLL: We are concerned about the resurgence of the disease. If we go back to work too early, without the proper protocols in place to ensure that the backstage and front house are as safe as possible and as protected from viruses as possible, and that means we are back to work before there is a Vaccine: We must make sure that we are as safe as possible. Seasonal flu wiped out that entire company of actors and stage managers in Chicago, and if we go back to work and there is a COVID-19 outbreak surrounding a specific theater company in a specific city, it will simply slow us down even further. to bring back the audience.