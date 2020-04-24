Aaron Rodgers breaks the ice with QB Jordan Love after the Packers' surprising draft pick

Aaron Rodgers appears to be playing well with possible successor Jordan Love after the Packers took Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rodgers contacted the Utah state quarterback on Friday, breaking the ice in what could be an awkward relationship for years to come.

Love, who Green Bay traded to No. 26 overall to select, is expected to sit behind Rodgers any time soon, but he could replace his new teammate in 2022 or more.

"I was able to speak to him earlier," Love said to the draft of the ABC broadcast. "Very good boy. He just congratulated me and was letting him know that he was excited to be able to work with him."

Rodgers, 36, had to navigate a strained relationship with Brett Favre after Green Bay elected him in 2005. Favre, a Hall-of-Famer-bound passer-by, avoided Rodgers instead of taking him under his wing.

Rodgers may apply the same coldness to Love, although perhaps his negative backing experience inspires him to at least treat Love with respect.

Rodgers and the Packers made it to the NFC Championship Game last season. Rodgers threw 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions in the regular season, and has not indicated that he is close to retiring.