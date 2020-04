MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police say it happened outside of a market on Dale Street and University Avenue around 3 p.m. An SUV jumped onto the sidewalk, hit the victim, and then fled the scene.

Officers caught up to the driver a few blocks away. The victim suffered a broken femur and possible back injuries. It is expected to survive.

Police have not released more information about the suspect.