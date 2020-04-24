A rebel from the Colombian war seeks her place in times of peace

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – María Alexandra Marín lives with her cat Marx and two dogs in a small apartment in a working-class neighborhood in Colombia's capital Bogotá. It has an enviable view of the Andes, a breeze at night, and a patio from which to photograph the moon. He recently adopted a new kitten.
But this quiet life hides great turmoil.
Ms. Marín, 29, known by her battle alias, Paula, is one of the thousands of former combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, who retired to civilian life after a peace agreement 2016 that was announced as the end. of the longest-running conflict in the Americas. For his work on the agreement, then-President Juan Manuel Santos received the Nobel Peace Prize.
But almost four years later, that agreement is Threatened Hundreds, if not thousands, of fighters have returned to the mountains, embittered by civilian life or angry that the government has failed to honor promised roads, schools and electricity. Most of the underlying problems that sparked the leftist FARC revolution, namely Colombia's stark inequality, continue. Around 200 ex-combatants have been killed since the agreement was signed, apparently in retribution for their years of war.
More than 200,000 people died during the conflict, more than 30,000 at the hands of left-wing organizations such as the FARC, and another 90,000 at the hands of rival paramilitary groups.
And Ms. Marín, like many former militants who are making their way in civilian life, remains in a third social and political space, living between war and peace, between her identity as a fighter and this new person who is trying to create .
At home, she lives surrounded by photographs of her dead comrades. "We call it Flash," he said one cold night, pointing to a small portrait carefully placed on a wall with 27 others. "This is La Pilosa," he continued. "That is Torrijos."
In her room is a backpack full of her T-shirts and tarpaulins, as if she's ready to go back to war tomorrow.
On the wall in the living room hangs a painting given to him by a high commander, Jesús Santrich. "For my precious Paula,quot;, it is read, "with deep love and hope. December 31, 2017 ".
Last year, Santrich was among the top FARC members who returned to battle.
"It was a necessity," Marín said of the 2016 peace agreement. "Because the war lasted 50 years, and we were killing the same people as always. And because we realized that with the bullets we weren't going to solve anything. "
But now she is not sure how long the deal will last, or how she will resist as a civilian.
Ms. Marín was born in the city of Tuluá, in the west of Colombia, on the outskirts of Cali. Her mother, a housewife, gave birth to seven children. Mrs. Marín was the youngest and the only girl. Her father owned a fruit market.
They weren't rich, he said, but they weren't desperately poor, either.
As a child I wanted to be a police officer, drawn to power. "It was that idea of authority," he said. At age 8, the government raided his home, he said, discovering that his older brother was involved with the FARC.
The family fled, first to a farm and then to a small town, and spent the following years evading the police, the army, and paramilitary groups. He began to think of the FARC as "the good guys,quot;, after a childhood in which he had always seen them as "the bad guys,quot;.
At age 12 her relationship with her father had collapsed. He was dominant and abusive, and she was defiant and open. "In my house you would do what my father said, because he was the authority," he said. For three years, Mrs. Marín did not speak to her.
At age 15, near high school graduation, she saw three possible futures for her: life with a man like her father, life with drugs, or life with the guerrillas.
She chose the rebels. Looking back, she said, it was definitely a feminist flight.
He found a job during the Christmas season, and on payday he took his salary and went to stay with a brother. Soon after, a well-known FARC leader arrived in the city and she went with him to join the guerrillas, where he knew that the women were commanders and carried weapons.
He grabbed his boots, four sweaters, a toothbrush, and skin cream and left behind the photographs of his family.
"It was an escape from machismo and abuse," he said. "And today, years later, I must say that it was the best decision I could have made as a woman."
He never saw his mother again, who died within a year, of a heart attack.
Camped in southern Colombia, Marín settled into a routine of study, training, and combat. She began to more fully embrace the FARC's ideology.
"It was more a vision that Colombia could live better, that it was not correct that in Colombia, with so much wealth, with so many resources, to survive there were people who went to bed without eating."
"We all believed," he said, "that we would take power."
To achieve this, the FARC not only engaged in combat, but also kidnapped and trafficked drugs.
In the early 2000s, the government began flooding the south with soldiers, and Ms. Marín eventually became a paramedic, treating fighters a few meters from the front lines.
Its commander at the time, Eloisa Rivera Rojas, alias Liliana, recalled that this meant living "in the midst of life and death."
A week before Marín made a big change, she had plans to travel to train to join the guerrilla press team, one of her mentors, a woman named Rocío, died in an explosion.
Ms. Marín's superiors accused her of caring for Rocío's body.
"She was left without hands, without eyes, without breasts," recalled Mrs. Marín. “I remember very much how I braided her hair. And that was that. She was very dear and so we felt the emptiness. "
Ms. Marín joined the organization's media team, producing the photos and videos that would be broadcast on social media and would introduce the FARC to the rest of the world.
In 2016, the FARC and the government signed an agreement, even after being rejected by a national referendum.
"I was distressed, I have to tell you," said Marín. It wasn't that she didn't want peace, or didn't think it could work. It was that the FARC was her family, and she had no one to return to. "It was difficult for me as a woman, as a fighter, to stop living in community."
He moved to Bogotá, an eight million city, where he spent about 10 months living in a motel, financed by a government fund supported by international entities and the private sector.
Sometimes she was so ruined that she had to sneak into the cable cars in the city, unable to pay the fare.
"It has been difficult for everyone, but in particular for her," said Victoria Sandino, a former combatant and current senator who met Ms. Marín around 2016.
In the FARC, the fighters were not allowed to give birth and were injected with contraceptives monthly.
After the deal, there was a baby boom among the fighters, Sandino said. In his opinion, many of these women adapted to new lives more quickly, rooted in their new families.
But Ms. Marín had never wanted to be a mother, she said.
These days, in his department, he often thinks of friends who have died since the agreement was signed, in the so-called time of peace, as a target of their previous work as fighters.
She is angry with the government for not protecting them, and in particular with President Iván Duque, a critic of parts of the peace agreement that is now accused of carrying it out.
"In truth, they have failed," he said of the government. "200 fighters killed," he continued. “And it continues to grow. We publish the figures and nobody responds. "
Often, he thinks of his friends who have already returned to the fight, and rereads old letters from his guerrilla days.
A few months ago, she started working for Ms. Sandino, using the media skills she had learned in the mountains to become the senator's photographer, video producer, and image maker.
This gives her some purpose, he said, and for now, she is happy.
"Well, not happy," he corrected himself. "I am calm, and politically concerned."