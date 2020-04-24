A QB to succeed Aaron Rodgers? Packers advance in draft to take Jordan Love – Up News Info

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) – The Green Bay Packers hope they have found a possible successor to Aaron Rodgers.

And they were willing to negotiate in the first round and avoid the most immediate needs to land it.

Green Bay continued its recent penchant for draft-day trade and moved up four places to take Utah state quarterback Jordan Love to the 26th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. The Miami Dolphins also earned a fourth-round pick in the trade.

"We thought about him a lot," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. "We believe that in the future, you certainly have all the ability to be a difference marker in that position, but these things take time, especially in that position."

The move strengthens the Green Bay quarterback's depth and provides an apparent heir to Rodgers, a two-year-old, 36-year-old MVP. Green Bay's current backing for Rodgers is Tim Boyle, 25, a 2018 undrafted free agent who played in Connecticut and eastern Kentucky.

But it doesn't provide immediate help for a team that wants to take the next step after going 13-3 in the regular season last year before losing in the NFC championship game. The Packers have clear wide receiver and linebacker needs that will now need to be addressed later in the draft.

Gutekunst said the Packers didn't necessarily set out to take a quarterback this early, but instead decided to attack when they had a chance to get Love. Gutekunst admitted that it could be a while before Love is ready to contribute.

"We have the best quarterback in the National Football League, and we're going to have him for a while competing for championships," said Gutekunst. "I can understand the fan base and the people who think," Why would you do this right now? "But I think the value of our board and the way it is, I think it was the best thing for the Green Bay Packers. We are very excited to bring Jordan here and put him in our system."

Love has won accolades for his arm strength and 6-foot-4-inch frame, although he had inconsistent production in college.

After giving up 32 touchdown passes and just six interceptions in 2018, while leading the state of Utah to an 11-2 season, Love threw 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season when the Aggies finished 7-6 under a new coaching staff. .

"I was just trying to force balls and trying to do too much," Love said.

The Packers can only hope this move works almost as well as the last time they used a first-round pick against a quarterback who probably wouldn't have a leading role for a few years.

Green Bay took Rodgers with the No. 24 overall pick in 2005 after the former California star's stock plunged on draft day. Rodgers waited behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three years before taking on as a starter and embarking on a career that would eventually lead to Canton as well.

"I still haven't connected with Aaron," Gutekunst said Thursday night. "Obviously he's been through this. He's a professional. I think this is something that is a long-term decision."

Love said he was looking forward to the opportunity to start his career behind Rodgers.

"I will be able to learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers," Love said. "He is one of the greats in the game, he knows what he is doing, he knows a lot, he has a lot of knowledge." I will be able to sit behind him, choose his brain and grow as a player and develop my game and learn as much as I can from him. "

This is the first time the Packers have used a first-round pick on an offensive player since taking Mississippi state tackle Derek Sherrod to 32nd overall in 2011. It is the third consecutive year that Gutekunst has made the minus an exchange the first day. the draft.

Mike Zimmer, coach of NFC North rival Minnesota, was asked about the Packers who took Love.

"I think Rodgers should retire," he joked. "I don't know what was going on in their minds. We only care about ourselves. We are trying to make the boys beat them."

